The Price is Right contestant got to ride home in a new set of wheels after winning the Rat Race game. Host Drew Carey let a secret about the game slip before the game show contestant started playing.

Sandy appeared on TPIR on Wednesday, March 26. She won the fifth Item Up For Bid when she bid $2,000 on an electric freestanding fireplace with six flame colors. The retail price was $2,278. With Sandy bidding the highest, she won and got to play a game to win even more prizes.

She got to play Rat Race, which is a pricing game played for a car and two other prizes. To get all three prizes, the contestant must correctly price three items within specific ranges — a grocery item priced under $10 within $1, a small prize priced under $100 within $10, and a medium prize priced under $500 within $100. For each correct price given within the range, the contestant chooses one of the five rats on the race track. If one of their rats reaches the finish line first, they win the car. If all three of the rats they pick reach first, second, and third, they win all three prizes.

Carey explained to Sandy how the game worked. “Over there, we have five mechanical rats. We have a bunch of them backstage. We pick five at random, wind them up, and put them on the track,” he said. “Sometimes they go fast, sometimes they go slow, and sometimes they just fall over. I don’t know. We pick them at random.”

Sandy had to guess the price for a 75-count box of long-reach matches with $1. She guessed $4. The price was $4.79, so she got to choose another rat and chose blue. The next item was a TheraIce relief cap, which relieves headaches. For this one, she had to guess the price within $10. Sandy picked $50. Since the price was $40, she got to choose another rat and picked the yellow one. The third item was an electric pour-over kettle with an LED screen. Sandy had to be within $100. She picked $220, and the real price was $165. Sandy chose green for her third and final rat.

When the fake rats were let go to start the race, the yellow one was in the lead the whole time. That rat crossed the finish line first, so Sandy won the 2025 Kia K4 LXS, worth $24,145. Her other two rats were in fourth and fifth place, so she didn’t win the other prizes. She then ran over to the car to celebrate.

Sandy then spun an 80 during the Showcase Showdown and made it to the Showcase Round. There, she bid against Jackie, who won workout gear, shower accessories, and a TV earlier in the game. Sandy’s Showcase featured a pair of smartphones, a bedroom set complete with a king-size platform bed, velvet headboard, 2 nightstands, Ghostbed, king mattress, 2 memory foam pillows, cooking sheets, pillowcases, mattress protector, a pair of long-distance friendship lamps, and a 2024 Volkswagen Taos S.

She bid $39,800. The actual retail price was $33,884, so she was over and did not win her showcase.

