It’s been a long two-year wait for more of AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City, but the spinoff starring survivor foes Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is finally back to take a bite out of the Big Apple once more this May.

With Negan trapped in Manhattan doing the Dama’s (Lisa Emery) bidding, he’s back to playing the leather jacket-wearing Negan we first met on screen back on the mothership, using his commanding persona to try and unite the various groups on the island. Maggie, meanwhile, is united with her son Hershel (Logan Kim), but she can’t leave Negan behind — despite their haunting history.

Above, AMC has given TV Insider an exclusive peek behind the curtain at the sophomore round with intel from the cast and showrunner Eli Jorné. “In Season 2, Maggie, Negan and all the others are going to be challenged in new ways,” teases Jorné in the clip. “Maggie just wants to be there for her son…but of course there’s stuff bubbling up under the surface.”

“Maggie has been influenced by her resentment and her rage,” Cohan adds, but Kim sums it up best: “The root of all evil is Negan.”

Doesn’t he know that Negan sacrificed himself to ensure Hershel’s safety from the Dama? There’s no rest for the wicked though, as Negan once again picks up his beloved barbed-wire bat, Lucille, which now has some special — shocking! — upgrades. Morgan is thrilled to be returning to form in this round. He even got a tattoo for Lucille that he shows off in the clip, noting with a laugh that, “my wife [Hilarie Burton Morgan] played Lucille, but really it’s the bat.”

“I’ve never had a prop in my life as an actor that felt so innately mine and feels like an extension of the character,” continues Morgan. “To have Lucille back, that’s when Negan was at his most Negan.”

Plus, get a first look at new faces joining the cast: Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) as the menacing Bruegel, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) as Benjamin Pierce, and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) as Major Lucia Narvaez.

Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above for more set secrets.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, May 4, 9/8c, AMC