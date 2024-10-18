‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Reveals Kim Coates & Dascha Polanco Characters — Premiere Date, Teaser & More (VIDEO)

“Why all of a sudden do you want to bring back Manhattan?” That’s the question being asked in the first moments of the new teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 dropped during New York Comic Con 2024 on Friday, October 18. The series also revealed the premiere date, teaser, and photos providing the first look at the new characters played by Sons of Anarchy‘s Kim Coates and Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In Season 2, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Here’s all the info shared during the Dead City NYCC 2024 panel.

When does The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 will come out in Spring 2025 and air on AMC and AMC+. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Who’s in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 cast?

Cohan and Morgan return as Maggie and Negan, respectively, and Gaius Charles will be back as Armstrong, with Željko Ivanek as the Croat. Coates and Polanco join Season 2 in new roles. Coates plays Bruegel, leader of one of Manhattan’s fiercest gangs. Polanco plays Major Lucia Narvaez.

Additional new characters include Jake Weary as Christos, Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce, and Pooya Mohseni as Roksana. Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Trey Santiago-Hudson, and Charlie Solis will also be back in the second season.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2?

There’s a brand new teaser from NYCC embedded above! In it, the lights of Radio City Music Hall and seemingly all of Manhattan come back on as Negan says, “Thank you all for coming. I guess you’re in for a bit of a shock. You see, power equals power.” He’s bouncing his signature barbed wire bat in the clips. Maggie is seen looking concerned, as is everyone else the teaser gives a glimpse of.

There’s also a trailer from San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Check out that video, below.

The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s NYCC panelists were Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, executive producers and stars Morgan and Cohan, and cast members Charles, Ivanek, and Polanco. It was moderated by Chris Jericho.

The panel was proceeded by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s panel, attended by Gimple, executive producer showrunner David Zabel, director and executive producer Greg Nicotero, executive producers and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, who discussed the show’s epic second season, currently airing Sundays on AMC and AMC+. The opening minutes of the season’s fourth episode, premiering this Sunday, October 20 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+, were shown in-room.

See the first photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, below.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Gaius Charles as Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as the Croat

Kim Coates as Bruegel

Dascha Polanco as Major Lucia Narvaez

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2 Premiere, Spring 2025, AMC and AMC+