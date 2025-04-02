‘Wheel of Fortune’: Real Estate Agent Wins $67,000 on Easy Puzzle

Brittany Sims
Comments
Nora Aguirree solved easy puzzle on wheel of fortune 4/1/2025
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune tumbler

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Tumbler

$20.00
Buy Now

Nora Aguirre, a real estate agent from Las Vegas, Nevada, competed on Wheel of Fortune and took home a good paycheck from solving an easy puzzle on the game show. On the show she revealed that she likes to check out the local cuisine every time she visits a new place and loves animals.

She competed against Linda Davis, from Denver, Colorado, and Trey Black, a new dad, from Statesboro, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 1. Aguirre got some money on the board when she solved the second toss-up, “Gymnastic Meet.”

However, her luck ran out when she solved a letter for the first puzzle and then landed on Lose a Turn and wanted to guess “D.” What unfolded next shocked fans. The turn moved to Davis, who spun $650 and said, “I’m going to take that ‘D. ‘” Davis, a women’s softball player, chuckled, and an awkward silence filled the studio.

“Ok. Well… there’s two Ds,” Host Ryan Seacrest told her, ignoring any suggestion of innuendo.

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Blame Ryan Seacrest for Contestant's 'Party' Foul
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Blame Ryan Seacrest for Contestant's 'Party' Foul

Davis’ turn ended when she guessed an “R” and it wasn’t in the puzzle. Aguirre wound up solving, “Taste Some Fine Wine and Fabulous Food.” She won a trip to Sonoma, California.

The real estate agent landed on Bankrupt on the third puzzle, losing all of her money that round. She solved the final triple toss-up as well, getting another $2,000 in her bank.

Aguirre solved the final puzzle, “Posing on the Red Carpet.” This secured her win and a trip to the Bonus Round with a total of $27,912.    Black had $2,000. Davis went home with $14,098.

She chose “Person” for the final puzzle. Aguirre brought her husband, Ryan, with her to cheer her on. After Wheel gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” the raccoon lover chose “P,C,M, and A.”

Her puzzle then looked like “PRE_ _ _ _S   _CC_PANT.” Within two seconds, she guessed “Previous Occupant,” which was correct, and won an additional $40,000. This brought her total to $67,912.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check local listings

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Muir, Lester Holt and John Dickerson
1
ABC, NBC & CBS Evening News Ratings Revealed: Who’s on Top?
Scott Caan and Ryan Broussard — 'Alert' Season 3 Episode 2
2
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Kills Off Major Character in Shocking Twist
Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun'
3
Val Kilmer Dies: Batman Actor & Star of ‘Top Gun’ Was 65
Mari Gilbert in a press conference
4
Inside Mari Gilbert’s Shocking Death After Long Island Serial Killer Connection
WILL TRENT - ÒYouÕre the Worst Person In the WorldÓ - While grappling with his own trauma, Will goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members. TUESDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) GINA RODRIGUEZ
5
‘Will Trent’: Gina Rodriguez Spills on That Big Breakup Scene