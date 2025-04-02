‘Wheel of Fortune’: Real Estate Agent Wins $67,000 on Easy Puzzle

Nora Aguirre, a real estate agent from Las Vegas, Nevada, competed on Wheel of Fortune and took home a good paycheck from solving an easy puzzle on the game show. On the show she revealed that she likes to check out the local cuisine every time she visits a new place and loves animals.

She competed against Linda Davis, from Denver, Colorado, and Trey Black, a new dad, from Statesboro, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 1. Aguirre got some money on the board when she solved the second toss-up, “Gymnastic Meet.”

However, her luck ran out when she solved a letter for the first puzzle and then landed on Lose a Turn and wanted to guess “D.” What unfolded next shocked fans. The turn moved to Davis, who spun $650 and said, “I’m going to take that ‘D. ‘” Davis, a women’s softball player, chuckled, and an awkward silence filled the studio.

“Ok. Well… there’s two Ds,” Host Ryan Seacrest told her, ignoring any suggestion of innuendo.

Davis’ turn ended when she guessed an “R” and it wasn’t in the puzzle. Aguirre wound up solving, “Taste Some Fine Wine and Fabulous Food.” She won a trip to Sonoma, California.

The real estate agent landed on Bankrupt on the third puzzle, losing all of her money that round. She solved the final triple toss-up as well, getting another $2,000 in her bank.

Aguirre solved the final puzzle, “Posing on the Red Carpet.” This secured her win and a trip to the Bonus Round with a total of $27,912. Black had $2,000. Davis went home with $14,098.

She chose “Person” for the final puzzle. Aguirre brought her husband, Ryan, with her to cheer her on. After Wheel gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” the raccoon lover chose “P,C,M, and A.”

Her puzzle then looked like “PRE_ _ _ _S _CC_PANT.” Within two seconds, she guessed “Previous Occupant,” which was correct, and won an additional $40,000. This brought her total to $67,912.

