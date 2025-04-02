‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked as Contestant Chuckles at NSFW Phrase

She’ll take what? A Wheel of Fortune contestant shocked fans when she said an NSFW phrase on the game show. Wheel is usually considered family-friendly.

Linda Davis, from Denver, Colorado, decided to make a joke on Tuesday, April 1, and it wasn’t an April Fools joke. After she won the first tossup of the game, and her opponent, Nora Aguirre, from Running Springs, California, solved the second, the two women continued to compete against each other. Davis made a comment after she stole a letter from Aguirre, but fans thought it sounded intentionally NSFW.

For the first round puzzle — “Travel Trips” — Aguirre started off by spinning the wheel. She got $1,650 for guessing three “N’s.” Her next spin landed on Lose A Turn. Aguirre didn’t realize, and she called out “D.” Host Ryan Seacrest told her to look down at the board. She let out a sad “Ohhh,” which made Seacrest fold over in half and laugh.

The turn then moved to Davis. She spun $650 and said, “I’m going to take that ‘D. ‘” She chuckled, and an awkward silence filled the studio.

“Ok. Well… there’s two Ds,” Seacrest told her, ignoring any suggestion of innuendo.

Davis’ turn ended when she guessed an “R” and it wasn’t in the puzzle. Aguirre wound up solving, “Taste Some Fine Wine and Fabulous Food.” Davis did not go on to win the whole game, ending in second with $14,098.

Some fans thought that Davis’ statement was not appropriate for a family-friendly show. “Linda is doing WHAT!?!?! #WheelOfFortune,” one Wheel watcher tweeted.

“I’m gonna take that D’ is a real thing that was just said on #WheelOfFortune,” wrote another.

“I’m gonna take that D ” @WheelofFortune #WheelOfFortune,” tweeted another, adding a gif of Stanley from The Office side-eyeing someone.

One fan on Instagram simply commented with a side-eye emoji.

Do you think Davis’ comment was inappropriate, or did she mean it as in she was taking the letter from her opponent? Sound off in the comments.

