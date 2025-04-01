When it comes to new shows, FX knows a thing or two about delivering, and we’ve got high hopes for its forthcoming series, Adults, which is set to arrive this spring.

While we await the official premiere date and other exciting updates, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far, ranging from what the show is about and who features in the cast to when Adults is likely to premiere. Scroll down for a closer peek into Adults, and let us know if you plan to tune into the show in the comments section.

When does Adults premiere?

The series doesn’t have an official premiere date yet, but FX’s promos have already teased that the series will arrive sometime this spring.

Does Adults have a trailer?

No, there is no official trailer for Adults yet, but FX did release a spring programming teaser (above), which offers a closer look at the show and its cast.

Who stars in Adults?

The cast of Adults includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele, who make up the titular ensemble of twentysomethings making their way in New York.

What is Adults about?

Adults follows a group of young friends doing their best to become people, despite not really being “good” or “people” quite yet. In the show, Samir (Elassal), Billie (Freyer), Paul Baker (Innanen), Issa (Rao), and Anton (Thiele) are crashing at Samir’s childhood home, where they’re sharing meals, anxiety, and, from time to time, toothbrushes.

The series puts a spotlight on the highs and lows of starting out in the adult world, whether these characters are trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party, or dating in the age of Find My Friends. Together, they’re finding that nothing about the real world is simple and that all their best intentions only tend to make things worse.

Who makes Adults?

Adults is created for television by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who executive produce the series alongside Nick Kroll, Stefani Robinson, Sarah Naftalis, Jonathan Krisel, and Alicia Van Couvering. The show is produced for television by FX Productions.

Stay tuned for more on Adults as we approach spring.

FX’s Adults, Season Premiere, Spring 2025, Hulu