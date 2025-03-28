‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolf Confirms Show Hiatus & Addresses Future Plans

Mike Wolfe has given a big update on American Pickers and when the show will return. He also detailed what he is up to next in a new interview.

The current season of the reality show will wrap up sometime in June, but Wolfe told People that the show will be taking a brief hiatus after that. “We haven’t done that in 15 years, so that’s going to feel good. For 15 years, we have just been going and going and going,” he said. Wolfe said that the largest break the cast and crew have ever taken has been a month around Christmas. “I think we’re going to have at least four or five months off, so it’s going to be good.”

Wolfe told The U.S. Sun on March 26 at the Day of Reckoning premiere that they will “pick up again in January.” The upcoming season will also honor his costar, Frank Fritz, who died in September 2024.

With the break, Wolfe is thinking about what he wants to do next. He admitted that he turned down a lot of opportunities over the past 15 years because he felt “overwhelmed” with what he was doing on the show. However, he is dipping his toes into another History Channel series with History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe, which debuted this year.

“They asked me to do another show, and I felt that it was on brand in regards to what I’ve been doing with them for the last 15 years. And so I was like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s do this!'” Wolfe said.

Wolfe is also keeping busy as his film Day of Reckoning drops in theaters on Friday, March 28. He will star alongside Billy Zane, Zach Roerig, and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline. Wolfe takes on the role of Mark while Cline appears as herself.

When he was first offered the role, Wolfe turned it down, wanting to “stay in his line.” However, Shaun Silva, the director, is a good friend of Wolfe’s, and they had a few conversations about what the role would entail, and he gave in. The film has a lot of motorcycle riding in it, which is something he loves doing.

“I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I can.’ I don’t know if I’m fighting above my weight here, but it wasn’t like I had a ton of lines,” Wolfe laughed.

However, he might not be in many more movies as he said turning 60 means it’s “time to slow down” since Pickers has taken up 20 years of his life.

“And so now kind of slowing down into it, I’m reflecting a lot, like so many people do my age,” he told People.

