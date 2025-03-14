Congratulations are in order for the American Pickers family, as Mike Wolfe‘s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, is set to become a grandmother at 46 years old.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Cline’s 22 year old son, Caleb, announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Hailie, are expecting their first child together. He shared the news alongside a photo of himself and Hailie, then later posted a sonogram snap, writing, “We’re having a girl.”

This news means that Cline will soon be a grandma, and Wolfe will be a “step-grandfather” to a baby girl.

Cline has previously posted about her son on social media, including a heartfelt post on his 18th birthday back in 2020. “I always told you that if you grew up on me you would be grounded. Now legally I can’t ground you but I will always try because I will always be your mama and you will forever be my little boy,” she wrote.

“You are my world and I have never taken for granted the 568,025,136 seconds since you were born,” she added. “You’re my eternal Friday night sushi date, backpack at motocross races, Indian poker companion, booby trap explorer, wolf dog wrestler, dyslexic inventor, one-eyed French soldier, and mess making favorite person.”

Cline continued, “You are such a gift to me that I could never give you anything to compare. Instead just know that no matter where life takes you I am always here with open arms to fall into for support and wrap around you with love.”

Cline is a journalist and model who previously appeared on the reality show Beauty and the Geek and worked as an interviewer for TNA Wrestling. She has been romantically linked to Wolfe since 2021, when the American Pickers star’s wife of nine years, Jodi, filed for divorce.

The happy news comes just days after it was announced that Wolfe will star in a new History Channel docuseries titled History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe. The eight-part series will follow Wolfe as he dives into the stories and values behind legendary treasures, relics, and artifacts from history. It is produced by Cineflix Productions with Wolfe, J.C. Mills, Tanya Blake and Max Micallef exec producing.