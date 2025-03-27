Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Kelly Clarkson truly had no idea what she was getting into when she signed up for Season 1 of American Idol. The singer appeared on the Thursday, March 27, episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast and made a surprising confession about her time on the show.

“For all of us in that first season, we literally didn’t … I didn’t even know it was a TV show until my third audition,” Clarkson shared. “Like, we were literally trying to pay our bills. We’re like, ‘Oh, this might work. I might meet someone, or whatever.’ Nobody knew it was gonna amount to anything.”

Of course, the show that she thought was just going to be a networking opportunity turned into much more. “We were literally, like, kids. You know, 19 years old, just trying to pay my electric bill y’all,” she continued. “And afford the deductible on my car that was bashed in that I couldn’t afford. So it was a different thing.”

Clarkson went on to win the inaugural season of the singing competition, and her life changed forever. However, the experience was a bit isolating at times. “I had no one. I was the first winner. It was hard,” she admitted. “Not to sound like, whatever … [but] it was really hard.”

She also said that “people were really mean,” including others in the industry who have since gone on to work for other competition shows. “You know what I’m saying? Like, [they] hated talent shows. And they ended up being on The Voice,” she shared. “It’s like, okay, but people were really cruel at first. They didn’t like it. It took the industry kind of by storm, the talent shows. It was a very unlikable thing in the industry concerning the populous.”

Clarkson went on to serve as a coach on The Voice herself. She was on the show for Seasons 14 through 21, then took a break for Season 22 and returned for Season 23. The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” artist won the show four times during her tenure, but has since relocated to the East Coast and has moved on from serving as a coach.

