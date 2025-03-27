The number of supporters certainly outweighs the number of haters when it comes to Jenny Marrs. After a critic sparked a discussion about the HGTV star’s style on Reddit, fans jumped to her defense.

The conversation began with someone commenting, “Jenny Marrs obsession with cropped jeans, especially wide leg cropped jeans. Can we talk about this? They are NOT flattering on her at all… and she has a nice figure. Anyone else ever feel compelled to send her better jeans?”

In response, there was an overwhelming show of support for Marrs. “No,” one person said, “I love Jenny – I don’t care what she wears.” Someone else jumped in to say, “Who cares???” and another person added, “How about we stop shaming.” Another commenter agreed, writing, “So now criticizing the hosts clothing? Seriously?”

Marrs recently opened up about how the negative comments have gotten to her lately. On March 23, she shared her reaction to reading “some really hateful words” written about her on the internet.

“Reading through the thread, I went down a deep dark tunnel online of vile hatred,” Marrs admitted. “I was shocked and so deeply hurt. I truly don’t understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can’t change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it’s paint), my sarcastic jokes (I’m sorry, I’m sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won’t even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was).”

The reaction was so visceral that Marrs even considered leaving the public eye behind. “I told [God] I quit. I’m done. I’m tired,” she continued. “I can’t make everyone happy and it’s not worth trying. They talked about MY KID, GOD. I am done.” However, she was inspired after reading her Bible Recap study, as well as an uplifting message written to her by a stranger.

The comments section of her post was flooded with supportive messages, which she acknowledged the next day by writing, “You guys. I can’t get over the love you literally flooded me with yesterday. I read every message and word of truth with deep, deep gratitude. I feel overwhelmed by it all.”

