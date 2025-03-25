After Jenny Marrs had a tough time reading hateful comments about herself online, she’s making sure to embrace the important things in life. The Fixer to Fabulous star spent quality time with her parents, husband, kids, and other loved ones for a very important occasion on Sunday, March 23.

It was Marrs’ parents 50th wedding anniversary, so the whole family got together to celebrate. The HGTV designer reflected on the day in an Instagram post where she shared clips from the happy get together. It was excellent timing for Marrs, who opened up about feeling “shocked and so deeply hurt” by negative comments that same day.

“You guys. I can’t get over the love you literally flooded me with yesterday,” she gushed in her follow-up post. “I read every message and word of truth with deep, deep gratitude. I feel overwhelmed by it all. And, in the midst of receiving such encouragement, we had the absolute sweetest day. We surprised my parents with a 50th anniversary party!”

She continued by praising her parents for building a “foundation of faith and love and zeal for adventure,” which they passed on to the rest of the family. “I couldn’t ask for better role models for a beautiful marriage, intentional parenting and a genuinely fulfilling life,” Marrs concluded. “And, certainly, the timing of this joyful celebration was no coincidence. God knew all along that all of this was in store. The hard and the immensely good. All mixed together with light and love shining brightly into the dark shadows. This is the good stuff.”

It’s been six years since Marrs became a television star, but seeing an influx of hurtful messages and comments never gets easier. As she explained it, “I truly don’t understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can’t change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it’s paint), my sarcastic jokes (I’m sorry, I’m sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won’t even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was).”

Despite the hardships that come with being in the public eye, Marrs doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Fixer to Fabulous is currently airing its sixth season, and filming for Season 7 began earlier this month.

