‘Nightline’ at 45, Marlon Wayans Visits ‘Poppa,’ Bachelor Finale, ‘Origins’ Den Mother

ABC / Mamadi Doumbouya

Nightline

Special 12:30am/11:30c

It began in 1979 as a nightly update of the Iran hostage crisis, titled America Held Hostage, and with the steadfastly intelligent Ted Koppel at the helm, morphed in 1980 into Nightline, the distinguished late-night news institution now marking its 45th anniversary. A special edition celebrates the occasion with new interviews of past and present anchors and archival footage from Nightline‘s history. ABC News spotlights the show throughout the day, with current anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts appearing on Good Morning America, with salutes from The View, World News Tonight and other ABC News programming.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Poppa’s House

8:30/7:30c

They might as well call this sitcom “All in the Family.” The Wayans family, to be precise, when Marlon Wayans guest-stars opposite his older brother Damon (Poppa) and nephew Damon Jr. (Junior) in an episode directed by sister Kim Wayans. Marlon plays Poppa’s slick brother Melvin, who’s hoping to enlist his family as investors in his latest business scheme. Poppa warns Junior not to bite, lest he get bitten, but will his son have to learn the hard way?

Disney / Anne Marie Fox

The Bachelor

Season Finale 8/7c

The course of made-for-TV love ends in front of a studio audience, as day trader Grant Ellis and host Jesse Palmer play back and witness Grant’s momentous decision in the Dominican Republic, where he introduces his last two prospects, Juliana and Litia, to his family. Followed by the After the Final Rose retrospective, where Grant faces the runner-up and moves on with his new soulmate. Can an invitation from Dancing with the Stars be far behind?

Erik Voake / CBS

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

As franchise fans have learned, it’s not just NIS newbie Gibbs (Austin Stowell) whose backstory is being explored in the freshman prequel set in the early 1990s. In this emotional episode, the focus turns to the team’s workplace den mother and Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Hayes (Tyla Abercrumbie), who’s delivered a personal bombshell while training a new assistant in the understaffed office. Mary Jo is a nurturing presence to all but may need to lean on her office family while they investigate the death of a Marine’s wife, a corrupt investment advisor who stole from her clients. Mary Jo’s advocacy for the victim’s victims is just one aspect of her character that endears her in Gibbs’ long memory.

ID

Hollywood Demons

Series Premiere 9/8c

A six-part docuseries exposes the darker side of celebrity and fame, starting with “Stephen Collins, America’s Dad.” With commentary from Dr. Drew Pinsky and culture writer Scaachi Koul, the opener relives the shock when Collins, best known as the pastor father of the long-running hit series 7th Heaven, was revealed in recordings to having admitted to inappropriate sexual contact with underage girls. The two-hour episode includes an interview with one of his alleged victims and reactions from some of Heaven’s crew and costars.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: