‘Poppa’s House’: First Look at Marlon Wayans’ Episode With Essence Atkins Reunion (PHOTO)

Marlon Wayans is coming to Poppa’s House. The White Chicks alum is guest starring alongside his brother, Damon Wayans, and nephew, Damon Wayans Jr., in the March 24 episode of the CBS sitcom, and it’s a found family reunion for him as well as he shares the screen once more with Marlon‘s Essence Atkins, his longtime friend and frequent costar. TV Insider is debuting the exclusive first look at Marlon in the episode.

Marlon plays the “rambunctious” Melvin in the installment, which will see him arrive to Poppa’s (Wayans Sr.) looking for investors in his latest business scheme. Poppa warns Junior (Wayans Jr.) not to get involved, as Melvin’s always been a scammer, but Junior must learn the hard way. Melvin’s not all smoke and mirrors, though. He shares a sweet bond with his brother and nephew, much like their real-life relationships.

The Wayans Bros. star tells TV Insider that he pitched this character to his big bro himself. He told the In Living Color alum, “‘I want to come on your show and have some fun!'” whether that be “punching up scripts” or acting. When Damon asked, “Do you have any ideas?” Marlon says he replied, “Everybody Loves Melvin.” Damon instantly liked the pitch, wrote it up, and the rest will be seen on CBS. “It was just that simple,” Marlon tells us.

See Marlon with his nephew, Atkins, and Tetona Jackson (Nina) in the photo below.

Like Damon and Junior’s characters, the essence of Marlon is baked into Melvin. They’re both “the little brother that’s not trusted” because no one knows “what the hell [they’re] going to do” next, the Scary Movie alum jokes.

Melvin will be intrigued by Atkins’ Ivy, who may be starting to have feelings for Poppa, her podcast cohost. Marlon shares what it was like to costar with Atkins again, saying that Atkins and his sister, Kim Wayans (writer, director, and executive producer of Poppa’s House), are “two of the most underrated artists and actresses in Hollywood.”