After a Fixer to Fabulous viewer claimed that there was “no joy” for Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs on Season 6 of the show, fans jumped to the couple’s defense. The conversation happened over on Reddit, where one user wrote, “Is it just me, or do Dave and Jenny low-key hate their jobs? Or maybe each other? They are totally phoning it in lately.”

Several people responded to the thread, with the majority of commenters disagreeing with the original poster. “I don’t pick up that vibe. They often have multiple jobs going on at once along with an event center and mercantile… and parenting all those kids and their extracurricular activities. I’d be worn out too but doesn’t mean I hate my job,” someone wrote.

Another person said, “For us they are the most relatable of any of the couples,” and someone else added, “I don’t see that at all. They have busy life with 5 kids, Barry farm, and all their other commitments.” Another commenter jumped in to say, “I don’t see it that way. I think they are just more comfortable in front of the camera so they’re able to be more real and authentic.”

Some other fans also pointed out that Jenny has been dealing with an injury. In January, she revealed that she has a herniated disc, which makes it hard for her to lift heavy objects. She said the injury is “highly painful” and admitted that she’s “really trying to avoid surgery.”

As many commenters noted, Jenny and Dave are also parents to five children. Their oldest sons, twins Nathan and Ben, are 14 years old, while their youngest, Luke, is 5. They also have a 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and an adopted daughter, Sylvie, who’s 12.

Despite concern from some who may think they’re tired out, Jenny and Dave are continuing their work on HGTV. Jenny revealed that they had already begun filming a new season of the show just two weeks after wrapping production on Season 6.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV