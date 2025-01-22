HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Reveals ‘Highly Painful’ Medical Condition That Impacts Her Work

Fixer To Fabulous star Jenny Marrs has opened up about a “highly painful” medical issue that sometimes affects her mobility when filming her hit HGTV renovation show.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 21), where she shared a clip from the latest episode of Fixer to Fabulous. In the video, Jenny’s husband, Dave Marrs, uses a tractor to move a large, heavy planter onto a property; however, Jenny isn’t happy with its location.

“We didn’t realize [how heavy it was],” Dave tells the homeowner. “I built it, and it was not bad, 150 pounds. And then I filled it with 400 pounds of dirt.”

After the tractor unloads the planter, Jenny shares her thoughts on where it should be positioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

“You know, I thought moving it in here with the tractor, it would take all of the physical labor out of that,” Dave shares. “Then I remembered I’m married to Jenny Marrs and I had to move it 47 more times.”

Jenny defended herself in her Instagram post, where she revealed she suffers from a “herniated disc,” meaning it’s an impossible task for her to lift heavy objects, such as the planter.

“In my defense, I’m a visual person. I think I like something but I have to see it. Then, I realize I don’t,” she began before adding, “And, I have a herniated disc (highly painful – I do not recommend) and so I can’t lift the planter. So, yes. Dave may have had to “scootch” it a few times. Thankfully, @christylamers_blossom was on my side.”

Fans backed Jenny up in the comments, with one user writing, “I can relate. Herniated disc that led to surgery.. The good news is no issues after; surgery worked.”

“Oh good to know!” Jenny responded. “I’m really trying to avoid surgery but this is a helpful perspective!!”

Another commenter added, “I am a very visual person as well. I had surgery in October for my herniated disc, so I’m glad I did it has helped a lot. Healing powers to you.”

“Me too and fused spine. Game changer. Looking forward to tonight!” said another.

“Jenny, treat your back gently, don’t strain your body, please!” one fan noted.

“Right there with ya Jenny. Those that aren’t visual don’t get it,” added one viewer.

“I love it. Give him heck Jenny lol,” wrote another.

“In your defense … Dave knows you’re a visual person,” replied another fan, to which Jenny responded, “He’s been moving furniture around for 20 years 😂😂.”

Fixer to Fabulous, New Episodes, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV