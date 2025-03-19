HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Confesses to Renovation Fail on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs has a keen eye for design and renovation, but her skills leave something to be desired when it comes to arts and crafts.

The HGTV fan favorite took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 18), where she shared a clip from the latest episode of Fixer to Fabulous, the renovation show she hosts with her husband, Dave Marrs. In the post, she admitted to an error she made with a recent project.

“I knew I wanted to save and reuse the old “Beaver Lake Lodge” sign letters and, in doing so, inadvertently assigned myself an arts and crafts project. I’m not an arts and crafts kind of girl,” Jenny confessed.

She continued, “Dave and I laughed so hard at the fact that my sign letters were crooked. He tried to get me to ignore the slant but I couldn’t do it. So, we started over and he helped this time.”

In the clip, Dave explains, “We need to go back and do a little bit of rework” before playfully pointing and rolling his eyes at Jenny. “I’m not gonna say anything because it happens,” he adds.

The couple then lay the sign flat on a table, remove the ARKA letters, and properly measure to make sure everything is aligned. Once Dave measures, he realizes Jenny’s attempt was about an inch off.

“Well, it looks fine when it’s laying down,” Jenny says. “It’s just when it goes on the wall.”

“It could happen to anyone and we’re fixing it,” he states.

“That’s all you’re going to say about it?” Jenny asks.

Dave responds, “That’s it… I love that you were out in the shop working with me, helping me.”

Jenny jokingly retorts, “I’ll never be invited back.”

When Jenny says it’s “harder than it looks,” Dave quips, “You have to be able to read a tape measure to do it.”

You can watch the funny clip in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.