Jenna Bush Hager did not succeed at “splitting the G” while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on the Today show. During the Monday, March 17, episode, she was joined by Willie Geist on Today With Jenna & Friends and experienced a major snafu while attempting to take part in the viral Guinness challenge.

The cohosts attempted to “split the G,” which requires chugging just enough of a Guinness pint so that the top of the remaining liquid lands right in the middle of the “G” on the glass’s logo. Although Hager wanted to make her mom “proud,” she totally failed, and the beer splashed out of the glass and onto her green dress while she was drinking.

“I didn’t even make it!” Hager laughed. Geist poked fun at his colleague, adding, “Does anyone have a mop? Or a tarp we could put down?” Hager took the situation in stride and continued laughing as she wondered, “What just happened?”

She added, “My body couldn’t take it. My body just rejected that. Unfortunately, I ruined my nice green dress.”

Geist had a bit more luck. He was able to take down the alcoholic beverage mess-free, but didn’t succeed in “splitting the G.” The two were still stuck on Hager’s attempt, though. “I just can’t believe someone could actually do that,” the fourth hour host said. “That’s shocking to me.” Geist added, “This is shocking to me, what I just witnessed.”

Since Hoda Kotb‘s departure from Today in January, Hager has had a rotation of celebrity guests join her for the newly-coined Today With Jenna & Friends. A permanent cohost has not been revealed, and Hager previously hinted that there won’t be a rush to find someone. Instead, she’s been having a blast with friends including Geist, as well as Scarlett Johansson, KeKe Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, and other fill-ins.