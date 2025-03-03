After co-anchoring the Monday, March 3, episode of the Today show, Savannah Guthrie stuck around for Today With Jenna & Friends at 10 a.m. She joined her real-life bestie, Jenna Bush Hager, to host the fourth hour as well.

Since Hoda Kotb‘s departure in January, Hager has been hosting Today With Jenna & Friends with a rotating cast of celebrity guests. However, her partner in crime this morning was from within the Today family.

“Our queen of the early hours of TODAY will be sticking around to co-host with JBH tomorrow morning!” the show teased on Instagram one day before the broadcast. “We can’t wait to have you, @savannahguthrie!”

Although this was a seemingly a one-day affair, it comes amid questions about Guthrie’s future with the network. Kotb’s exit has raised fan concern that other NBC vets could follow suit. When asked about her plans in a recent interview, Guthrie remained coy.

“What I know now is that I have the best job with the best people, both on camera and behind the scenes,” she told Us Weekly. “We’re doing important work and [it’s] fun. Who knows what the future holds? I’m open, but I’m pretty darn happy.”

With viewers concerned about Guthrie’s next move and whether she’ll be reducing her Today hours, perhaps a switch to the 10 a.m. show from her regular early morning duties is in the cards? NBC has not announced plans to name a permanent cohost for Hager.

Outside of work, Guthrie is a dedicated mother. She shares two children with husband Michael Feldman. The journalist has been open about how important family is to her, especially since she had her kids later in life.

“When I was 36, I got divorced [from Mark Orchard],” she said in the Us Weekly interview. “I wasn’t married long. That was a huge disappointment. I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity [to become a mom] and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom, and have a family. I don’t know if it’s acceptable to admit these days, but that’s kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family.”

