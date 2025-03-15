Bill Maher Calls Donald Trump the ‘Ozempic of the Economy’

As recession anxieties take hold in the United States, Bill Maher is criticizing Donald Trump’s tariffs, even calling the president the Ozempic of the U.S. economy.

“It’s St. Patrick’s Day in a couple of days. I already saw a guy puking in the street. No, I did — it was my stockbroker,” Maher said on his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, on Friday, March 14. “The stock market has lost $5 trillion in three weeks. Yes, Trump, he’s the Ozempic of the economy. Wow. Five trillion dollars. Today, Greenland offered to buy us.”

FactSet data shows the market value of the S&P 500 peaked at $52.06 trillion on February 19 before plunging 10 percent to $46.78 trillion by March 12, which is indeed a loss of about $5.28 trillion in about three weeks, CNBC reports.

“Yes, it turns out that the stock market has really kind of rejected the notion that if we turn on our trading partners, chickens would lay more eggs,” Maher continued in his monologue on Friday, referencing the skyrocketing price of eggs in the United States. “Yeah, I mean when Biden was president, it was everything about the eggs, the price of eggs, we got to lower the price of eggs. And now, Trump retweeted somebody last week who said, ‘Shut up about the eggs.’ And Americans are like, ‘But we need eggs. What else are we going to throw at the Teslas?’”

Average egg prices hit a record-high price of $5.90 a dozen in February amid an outbreak of avian flu, and economists predict even more price growth this year amid the tariffs Trump is imposing on other countries, according to Fortune.

On Friday, Maher rebuked Trump for putting “amazingly large tariffs” on countries like Mexico and Canada, adding, “And when the countries respond with their tariffs, he acts shocked at their disrespect. ‘How dare you do to me what I just did to you?’”

Maher also pointed out that Trump’s goal is to bring back manufacturing to the United States. “And to get the ball rolling, he is manufacturing a recession,” he quipped.

