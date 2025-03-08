Bill Maher Compares Donald Trump and Taylor Swift: ‘She Can Take It’

Bill Maher compared Taylor Swift’s romantic relationships and Donald Trump’s diplomatic relationships in a commentary of how “upside down” the world is now.

“It took Trump, like, three weeks to break up with Ukraine and Mexico and Canada,” the comedian said on his show Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, March 7, after the Trump administration had a falling out with Ukraine and imposed tariffs on the other two countries. “And yet, Taylor Swift has the same boyfriend for over a year.”

As his studio audience laughed, Maher added, “She can take it.”

The world is upside down. It only took Trump weeks to break up with Ukraine, Mexico, and Canada, but Taylor Swift has had the same boyfriend for over a year. pic.twitter.com/2mPVyejd87 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 8, 2025

Maher also discussed Swift on Real Time in September 2024, after she endorsed Kamala Harris in that year’s presidential race.

“Taylor Swift finally told people who to vote for,” he said at the time. “Of course, immediately the response from the other side was, ‘Celebrity endorsements don’t matter.’ People are always so behind on these things — you know. That’s the conventional wisdom for a long time. And many celebrity endorsements don’t work. Not in this case. I mean, just the number of people who immediately were registered from that [Instagram post].”

Then, however, Maher made an off-putting crack as he blamed Swift for the fashion choices of Travis Kelce, her boyfriend. “Now that Taylor Swift has saved democracy by endorsing Kamala Harris, she has one more mission: Stop making Travis Kelce look like a douche. I don’t own a cat, but I know what it smells like when they mark their turf,” he said, as male members of the audience whooped.

And on his Club Random podcast the following month, Maher compared Swift’s fandom to a cult but also said he respected her. “You know, maybe a cult leader can be for good and not evil,” he told Nikki Glaser, his guest in that episode. “I think [Swift] generally is. That’s why I say I have no reason to put her down or desire to. And I always have the greatest respect for a success. If you are at a level of success that’s enormous, that always has my attention, my respect.”

