‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After More Drama Ends Spectacular Week on Show

[The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Friday, March 14, episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! fans think that this week had spectacular gameplay, more than they’ve seen in the regular version of the game show in a long time. Friday’s (March 14) game was another nail-biter between a returning champion and two new contestants.

Jack Goldfisher, from Los Angeles, California, returned to try and win his second game after taking home $32,401 on Thursday. He competed against Alex DeFrank from Brooklyn, New York, and Jamie Hare from Decatur, Georgia.

In the first round, DeFrank answered all six $200 clues and picked up seven correct answers after 15 clues. He had a great lead with $4,800 by the time the first commercial break rolled around. Goldfisher answered six correctly, with $2,800 in his bank. Hare was in last with two correct responses and $400.

During the interview round, Goldfisher, a screenwriter and director, revealed that he wishes the candy Good & Plenty would come back because he always eats it in the theaters. On Thursday’s show, he told host Ken Jennings that he almost didn’t make it onto the show because he had broken his thumb the day before getting the call but got a second chance this year. Hare, a library worker, spent a year in India working on her P.H.D. DeFrank had a short-lived basketball career in the fourth grade, where he guarded rapper Romeo.

DeFrank found the first Daily Double of the game very late into the round and doubled his $6,800 to maintain the lead at $13,600. The clue read: “During the American Revolution, one German state made about 13 years of tax revenue by renting out soldiers known as these.” “What are Hessian mercenaries?” he answered correctly.

They ended the round with the following totals: DeFrank at $14,400, Goldfisher with $4,200, and Hare at $1, 200.

Although DeFrank dominated the first round, Hare took the lead in Double Jeopardy. She found both DDs in the round, doubling up to tie DeFrank for first place. The first DD was “In 1976, Lady Oracle, about writer Joan Foster, was reviewed as ‘the most cheerful novel’ by this Canadian woman.” She answered with “Who is Atwood?” and doubled up to $6,400.

For the second DD, the clue read: “Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is the solar system’s largest; this appropriately named moon of Saturn is a close second.” “What is Titan?” was the answer, which Hare answered. Her bank was now at $14,400, tying DeFrank for the lead.

Even though DeFrank had 24 correct answers in that round, Hare only had 15 but was vying for the win after the two DD and a close total.

Going into the final round, DeFrank had $26,400. Hare was in second with $21,200. Goldfisher was in third with $6,200. But Final Jeopardy can change everything.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “21st Century Broadway.” The clue read: “A review of this musical noted ‘sacrilege’ & said it was ‘blasphemous’ but ‘its heart is as pure as… a Rodgers & Hammerstein show.'”

All three of them answered, “What is the Book of Mormon?” so it all came down to their wagers. Goldfisher wagered $2,200, ending with $8,400. Hare wagered $5,201. She would have been $1 over DeFrank if he hadn’t gotten it correct, ending with $26,401. Because DeFrank got the answer correct and wagered $16,001, he was the night’s winner with $42,401.

DeFrank will be back on Monday, March 17, to face two new contestants.

Fans thought this week of competition was spectacular. The week started out with Harvey Silikovitz, playing two games and becoming the talk of social media after his karaoke video went viral. He was then defeated on Tuesday by James Corson, who also played two stunning games. On Wednesday, fans were enamored by a contestant’s story about saving a drowning man. Then, on Thursday, Goldfisher talked about his dislocated thumb.

“Man, this has been one of the most competitive weeks of regular play Jeopardy! that I can remember,” a Reddit user said.

“All I can say is, wow! The contestants in these threads weren’t lying when they said the lineup from this week of shows was absolutely stacked and incredible! It’s rare that you get to see so many amazing and talented players who all theoretically could’ve had potential for a long run in different scenarios all in the same week. Nonetheless, it’s what makes Jeopardy! exciting!” another said.

“All played well!” added a third.