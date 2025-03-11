Big changes are coming to Inside Jeopardy!. The podcast announced on March 10 that they are moving from a weekly show to a monthly show.

“We just wrapped up the post-season, which has been phenomenal,” cohost Sarah Whitcomb-Foss said. “And so, with that, we’re going to fall into more of a monthly cadence with the podcast, but don’t worry, we’re still going to continue to bring you any special announcements and special interviews.”

“Keep up to date with our socials to see when each monthly podcast will land.”

Whitcomb-Foss hosts the podcast with co-executive producer Michael Davies. Occasionally, fan-favorite player Sam Buttrey fills in as cohost. He got the new job in September 2024, replacing former co-host Buzzy Cohen. Some fans worried that Buttrey was dropped from the podcast.

“They announced they’re going to an irregular monthly schedule with no mention of Sam. Are they unceremoniously dropping him? I enjoyed it more when it was weekly with Buzzy and Sarah,” a Reddit user asked.

“Switching to once a month because they’re going on the road seems like a cop out. There are still 5 episodes a week to recap & I’m sure Sam & Buzzy would do it if Sarah feels like she’s too busy. I was quite disappointed to hear this yesterday, and even more disappointed after watching Monday’s show & realizing they’re probably not going to interview Harvey [Silikovitz] with this schedule unless he blows through a month’s worth of shows,” said another.

“Disappointed to hear it, but since the new season started, the show has felt rushed and lacked a lot of the gameplay insight that Buzzy brought to the table. That is not to say Sam isn’t great. Maybe they could get Sam and Buzzy to run the podcast…” said another.

“I stopped listening a long tine ago, but I imagine they were not getting the ratings to justify a weekly show. They need to prep for it, they need a producer or two, etc.,” a third added.

A YouTube user said, “With the new monthly cadence, you will be talking about shows that some of us in the TV audience will have forgotten about from 3 to 4 weeks earlier.”

“Great show, guys – c u in April!” another commented.

In April, Whitcomb-Foss and Davies are taking the podcast to Washington D.C. They will record the podcast, have special guests, and host live events at colleges and universities throughout the capital. Ken Jennings will be there to host the interactive game.

Tickets have not yet been put on sale, and no other guests have been announced. In 2024, nine-game champion Isaac Hirsch and Jeopardy! writer Marcus Brown joined the tour.