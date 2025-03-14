Jimmy Kimmel Points Out One Thing Trump No Longer Mentions

As stocks continue to plummet amid Donald Trump‘s tariffs, Jimmy Kimmel has pointed out the one thing the President no longer mentions despite previously building his whole campaign around it.

“Stocks were down again today,” the late-night host said on Thursday’s (March 13) Jimmy Kimmel Live! “The Dow was down 537 points; so far this week, the Dow has dropped almost 17,000 points, but don’t worry, Trump and his secretary of treasury say the White House is focused on the real economy and are not concerned about a little market volatility.”

Kimmel said this is “confusing” because “Previously, the stock market was the only thing Trump bragged about more than playing golf.”

“These are all tweets about how great the stock market was under him,” the comedian continued as dozens upon dozens of Trump’s tweets popped up on the screen.

Trump’s tariffs continue to cause controversy around the world, with Kimmel pointing out how “Today, Trump threatened to put a 200% tariff on alcohol imported from Europe. That includes wine, spirits, and beer from Europe. He’s making it very expensive to get drunk, [and] he’s the reason we need to get drunk!”

In response, the EU said they’re going to put a 50% tariff on “boats, bourbon, and motorbikes,” to which Kimmel quipped, “They’re specifically targeting Kid Rock, for some reason.”

Turning his attention to “our bro-mmander in chief Elon Musk,” Kimmel noted how the tech billionaire is “reportedly planning to give $100 million to two Trump super PACs. I’m sure the gift has nothing to do with the fact that Trump had a press conference to tell us about Tesla’s low, low finance options.”

“Has a quid ever been pro quo’d more than this one?” the comedian asked. “The guy in charge of government efficiency just spent $100 million to sell Trump a $90,000 car.”

You can watch Kimmel's full opening monologue in the video above.