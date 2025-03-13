Jimmy Kimmel Say Trump Is a ‘Chubbier Steven Seagal’ – Here’s Why

Jimmy Kimmel is wondering how he’s going to get through the next four years as President Donald Trump continues to dismantle the United States government with seemingly no repercussions.

“The prices Trump said he would lower on day one are still high, our eggs have the flu, and half the Department of Education is about to get laid off,” the late-night host said on Wednesday’s (March 12) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, referring to Trump’s plans to lay off half the Education department’s staff.

Kimmel continued, “The new Secretary of Education is Linda McMahon, who’s married to Vince McMahon of the WWE. Can you imagine getting fired by the wife of the disgraced wrestling meathead? ‘Don’t let the folding chair hit you on the way out!'”

“Here’s a math problem, okay?” he added. “If the Department of Education has 4,000 employees and the President cuts 50% of the workforce, how many edibles do I need to get through the next four years?”

“Trump, really, he’s Thanos-ed the Department of Education,” the comedian continued. “Goodbye, half of the Department of Education. Goodbye, half the National Park service. Goodbye, half our allies. Goodbye, half of your 401K! They all disappear, and they’re not coming back.”

He went on to note that “by law now, Trump cannot close the Department of Education. He has to have an act of Congress to do that. But luckily for him, the Supreme Court ruled last year that by law, he doesn’t have to do things by law.”

Kimmel quipped, “He is above the law. Like a chubbier Steven Seagal, if you will.”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s monologue, Kimmel referenced Trump removing reporters from the White House in favor of personalities from pro-MAGA platforms, like Brian Glenn from Real America’s Voice, who recently asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy why he doesn’t wear a suit.

“They’ve made spots for friendlier outlets, which is a decision that has created a buffet of buffoonery,” Kimmel stated, adding, “You know if they’re gonna allow stupid questions to be asked at the White House, I would like them to invite me to ask some stupid questions. Mr. President, I’m with ABC, when you’re on the toilet, do you ever look down and cry?”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.