‘The Forsytes’ Reveals First Look at Stephen Moyer, Jack Davenport, Eleanor Tomlinson & More (PHOTOS)

The Forsytes cast dazzles in new character portraits for the upcoming PBS Masterpiece series. A lavish and romantic series, The Forsytes follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London and their tale of love, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal.

The photos include first looks at Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Forsyte Sr., Jack Davenport as James Forsyte, Danny Griffin as Jolyon Forsyte Jr., Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte, and Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne. New looks at Millie Gibson as Irene Heron and Joshua Orpin as Soames Forsyte are also included in the latest release. The first photo from the series, released earlier this year, showed Gibson and Orpin as Irene and Soames on their wedding day (see below).

Premiering in 2026, desire, ambition, and betrayal are at the heart of this sumptuous costume drama that follows the romances, family bonds, and ambitions of the Forsytes, a prominent upper-class family in late 1800s London. The series is inspired by the novels known as the The Forsyte Saga, which were previously adapted with the same title. This new reimagining portrays events that take place before those covered in Galsworthy’s classic books and brings romance to the forefront.

The Forsytes also stars Francesca Annis as the formidable Forsyte matriarch, Ann, with Moyer as her eldest son, head of the family stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co. Griffin plays his bohemian son Jo, Middleton is Jo’s status-driven wife Frances, and Tomlinson plays Louisa Byrne, a Soho dressmaker and Jo’s first love.

Rounding out the cast are Josette Simon, Tom Durant-Pritchard, and Susan Hampshire OBE — a returning star from the 1960s BBC adaptation. The series has already been renewed for Season 2. Outlander‘s Richard Rankin will be part of the second season.

PBS Masterpiece’s The Forsytes is the third onscreen adaptation of this book series. The first, called The Forsyte Saga, was in 1967, and the second series of the same name was in 2002. See PBS’s Forsyte family and those in their sphere in The Forsytes portrait gallery below.

The Forsytes, Series Premiere, 2026, PBS