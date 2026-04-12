When we last saw the Forsytes, Soames (Joshua Orpin) had married Irene (Millie Gibson), though the dancer had her doubts about the man and the marriage. Regardless, there is a passion there, and the duo heads to Paris to make all of Irene’s dancing dreams come true. Jo (Danny Griffin) was handed an ultimatum by his wife, Frances: either kill the love he has for Louise (Eleanor Tomlinson) and the illegitimate kids he has by her, or “face the consequences.” In business, the firm voted to keep Jo in charge, but their faith in him is slightly rattled while Soames and his father, James (Jack Davenport) played their hand and failed. And June is head over heels in love with Philip, who is beneath her as far as class, so he poses a possible problem on the horizon.

In Episode 4 of the Masterpiece: The Forsytes, each member of the noble clan is coming face to face with irrevitable truths they can no longer hide, no matter the feelings of others, be it in business or the business of the heart. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 1 Episode 4 of The Forsytes.

Irene and Soames head to Paris, where Soames returns to his old ways

The happily married couple is in Paris, where they begin making plans for the future. In the beginning, Soames seems quite taken with his “wild thing,” his “wood nymph.” He will establish an office, buy a grand house for Irene to play host, she will dance, and life will be perfect. He even sends word to his parents that he won’t be returning home anytime soon, intent on setting up shop in Paris.

But soon enough, small cracks begin to form. Though at first Soames relishes the freedom his marriage, his new wife, and his new life appear to offer him, he quickly changes his tune when he meets Irene’s friends — bohemian dancers who live a life of frivolity. And as his father James grows increasingly displeased with his son’s disinterest in business — even threatening to drag him back to London — Soames finds his own reasons to leave. Watching the ballet with Irene, he realizes he has no desire to see his beautiful young wife pawed by male dancers. No, not at all.

Later, when Irene excitedly tells him about her upcoming audition and all her plans — including him meeting her at the stage door each night — Soames calmly informs her of his decision to return to London. He claims he’s received a telegram from his father, James, who is “beside himself,” and that he must explain his plans “face to face.” “I owe my father an explanation. In person,” Soames insists.

It is here that the real Soames begins to peek through, the mask he has worn for Irene starting to slip. As his jealousy deepens, so too does his need for control, and he resolves to return to London and force Irene into what he sees as her proper place.

How is Jo doing with “killing his love”?

Well, he is trying. He promises that he has cut ties with Louisa, much to Frances (Tuppence Middleton) and June’s (Justine Moore) delight. Jo attempts to put the past behind him by taking down all the paintings in his office and throwing himself into his work.

Meanwhile, Louisa finds herself at the center of newfound attention, much to Frances’s dismay.

Ellen Parker Barrington (Josette Simon) wants Louisa to give a speech to the women who support her charity, the Reclamation of Fallen Women, presenting her as its most successful case. But doing so would mean abandoning the façade that she is a widow and admitting that she had her two children out of wedlock. Unable to say no to her mentor, Louisa addresses the women at a garden party, with Frances in attendance, and reveals that Lady Barrington helped her gain a foothold in society, allowing her to build a life for herself as a dressmaker.

Louisa’s admission only puts Frances in a more precarious position, as it becomes increasingly likely that people will begin to connect the dots between her children and Jo.

Worse still, when the children fall ill with a fever, and Jo hears about it, he springs into action, rushing to Louisa’s side. When he finally returns home, Frances pretends to be asleep, but in truth, she knows now that he cannot be trusted.

How is Forsyte & Co. these days?

Everyone is all abuzz about Ceylon Gold, a business venture tied to the less-than-credible Jimmy Buckland. It’s making money hand over fist, but Jolyon (Stephen Moyer) and Jo remain wary given Buckland’s questionable safety record. But what is human life compared to returns? James, for his part, is more than happy to see to the needs of their clients.

James and Jo clash over whether to recommend Ceylon Gold. Jo views it as a serious risk due to its safety issues, while James sees nothing but a massive moneymaking opportunity. Jo’s hesitation only puts Jolyon further on edge about the company’s future.

James is equally displeased that his son has chosen to set up shop in Paris with his “bewitching” new wife, wanting him back in the office to help with his coup. “What has been the point of my life if not to put my son on the chair?” James asks his bewildered wife.

Philip and June are now betrothed, much to the family’s dismay

Philip Bosinney (Jamie Flatters) and June are growing close, despite his truly dreadful raccoon hat. But fashion faux pas aside, the pair genuinely believe society’s rules don’t apply to them. So while Frances is still trying to match June with the bland but well-bred Horatio, June’s heart is elsewhere. When an invitation arrives for Frampton Park, the Cartwright family seat, Frances is overjoyed, but June is far less enthusiastic.

Instead, June goes to see Philip for what is meant to be one last time. There, they finally admit their feelings for one another, and in a rush of emotion, June proposes marriage. He accepts, sealing it with a kiss. Later, at a family dinner, June stuns everyone by announcing she has no interest in Horatio — and that she is already engaged. The shock ripples through the room. Jo and Ann (Francesca Annis) seem to be on her side, but Jolyon and Frances are horrified.

Jo later meets with Philip, who speaks earnestly about his ambitions to become an architect and his love for June. Jo tells him he cannot consent to the marriage until Philip completes his first commission — only then will he agree to an engagement.

But Jo has a plan. He tells Frances that by the time Philip finishes his first commission, the romance will have “lost its sheen.” Together, they inform June that she has their permission to be engaged.

We also get a little bonus backstory on the gripe between the brothers

It appears that James and Jolyon were not always at odds. They were once the closest of friends, the best of buddies — “before the old man pitted us against each other.” A mysterious woman named Alexandra seems to have come between the brothers. Though little is revealed, it is implied that both men loved her, and both ultimately gave her up for the sake of the family.

She has long since disappeared, leaving the brothers to marry and prosper, but always wondering what became of her, and with their bond fractured beyond repair. “It all turned out for the best,” a forlorn Jolyon says, not quite believing the words himself.

Masterpiece: The Forsytes, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)