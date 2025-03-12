‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Debuts ‘Infomercial’ Song for Trump’s Tesla Sales Stunt

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Just a day after she broke into the “Hokey Pokey” song to describe Donald Trump‘s whiplash-inducing tariffs, Whoopi Goldberg debuted a new number of her very own on Wednesday’s (March 12) edition of The View.

The first “Hot Topic” agenda item of the day for her and the other cohosts to discuss was Trump’s decision to hock Teslas on the White House lawn to show support for Elon Musk amid lagging sales and stock market value for his signature car company.

She introduced a clip of Trump showing off the Tesla, bragging that he paid full price for the vehicle, and fielding a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy of all people about how Americans who are struggling financially will perceive this stunt. As Goldberg described it, “As economic fears grow and Americans worry about their financial future, there was a fundraiser in front of the White House yesterday for the richest man in the world.”

She went on to compare it to the vintage infomercials from Cal Worthington Cars that she used to see while living in California, and said the panelists came up with their own jingle for the Trump-Musk Tesla sales stunt.

With the help of a few of her cohosts, Goldberg then sang the lyrics:

If you wanna buy a Tesla, call Elon

You can buy one sitting on the White House lawn

The economy may crash, but it’s Elon who needs cash

If you wanna buy a Telsa, call Elon!

Goldberg then invited the others to weigh in on the matter of, “Why would he think that voters would want to see him go to bat [for Elon] when the economy is being tanked by him?”

Sunny Hostin immediately responded that she had the answer to that question, saying, “Since Elon Musk has become the shadow president of this country, Tesla’s stock has tumbled nearly 48%. It’s wiped out more than $700 billion in Tesla’s market value, and because of that commercial we just saw, Tesla’s stock was rising early this morning…. So this very much was a commercial to help Elon Musk. Elon Musk, in return, seeks to put $100 million directly into Trump political operations.”

Meanwhile, Sara Haines defended those who are boycotting Tesla and causing this market uncertainty for the brand, saying, “People can vote at the ballot box, and they can also vote their wallet. Right now, people feel divided and powerless, and as they’re watching the star stock market plummet, people are being encouraged to leave jobs when this is not the time to cash out on your retirement. They are feeling helpless, and this is where they can put their money, which is why the Tesla stock dropped.”

