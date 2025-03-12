Gwen Stefani Under Fire for Tucker Carlson & ‘The Chosen’ Reaction

Gwen Stefani is facing backlash from fans after she retweeted a Tucker Carlson interview with The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie.

The No Doubt front-woman shared the clip on her X account on Thursday (March 6), writing, “Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx.”

Roumie is best known for playing Jesus in the crowd-funded television series The Chosen, which follows the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth. He also played evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution and serves as a narrator for the Catholic prayer app Hallow.

Stefani’s promotion of the interview, conducted by controversial right-wing commentator Carlson, surprised some of her followers, who jumped into the replies to share their reactions.

“Ohh Gwen becoming a right wing grifter,” wrote on X user.

“You honestly need a reality check God this is heartbreaking,” said another.

“Hard oooooof. Normalize not promoting Tucker Carlson,” another added.

“Gwen is in her Trump era,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Gwen as a long time fan you’re making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don’t platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord.”

“As a day one solo career fan, who has paid top dollar to see your special post-Super Bowl show, Las Vegas residency & all of your solo tours, I am BEYOND disappointed in you; I’m simply done. You don’t owe me anything… but I also don’t owe you my dollars or respect,” wrote one commenter.

“Blake has got you brainwashed, Gwen,” said another, referencing Stefani’s marriage to country star Blake Shelton. The couple, who both previously served as coaches on The Voice, tied the knot in 2021.

The “Hollerback Girl” previously faced criticism in December after she promoted Hallow, the prayer app that costs $69.99 for a premium subscription. Critics, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, have referred to the app as “pay to pray.”

However, Stefani did receive some praise for her recent post, with one X user writing, “Gwen, thank you for posting this and allowing the world to see how unhinged people have gotten over politics. Just take a look at the responses from your “fans” in here. I love you because you’re an OG OC badass. Hate to see ur fans lash out because you lauded an interview.”

“Thank you for sharing! What a beautiful message from an equally beautiful soul. Love you Gwen. Never change,” said another.

Another wrote, “Thank you for posting this, Gwen! I’ll have a listen!”

Stefani has long kept her political views close to her chest, telling Paper magazine in 2021 that she doesn’t believe people want or need to know the political leanings of a pop star.

“I can see how people would be curious, but I think it’s pretty obvious who I am,” she said. “I’ve been around forever. I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late ’70s, and it was really all about people coming together.”

She added, “The whole point of voting is you have this personal space to feel how you feel. I use my platform to share my life story and to engage with people and to exchange whatever gift I was giving. I’m not a political science major. I am not that person. Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about it?”