The Best ‘Voice’ Coaches Ever, Ranked

The Voice may not produce pop superstars, but plenty of them have held court from the NBC competition’s big red chairs. And on February 3, one of the O.G. coaches is coming back to the set as Adam Levine makes a comeback on the show.

Levine will join returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé and first-time full-time coach Kelsea Ballerini.

“I really hope people can feel the mutual respect and friendship we have come to have for each other through the screen,” Ballerini previously told TV Insider. “One of us would try to make a funny, snarky, competitive comment and immediately be like, ‘But I love you and you’re probably right!’”

In the spirit of that, we have some love to share, too. Ahead of Season 27’s debut, we’re naming our picks for The Voice’s best-ever coaches.