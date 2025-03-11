‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Arrested After ‘Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Him’

The wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has allegedly been arrested after trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, 32-year-old Victoria Goodwin was arrested and charged in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday (March 6) for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder. She is accused of plotting to have her 48-year-old husband murdered in a scheme with an inmate in a Florida prison last fall.

Victoria had allegedly been messaging the inmate since October 2024, where she expressed her desire to have Aaron killed so she could get out of her marriage. According to the police report, one of Victoria’s messages read: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

She is alleged to have offered $11,515 to pay for the job and shared information about her husband’s location with the inmate, who was supposed to pass it along to a hitman he was communicating with to carry out the murder.

Aaron, one of the ghost hunters on the Discovery+ paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures, was said to be filming the show in California when the alleged hit was meant to occur.

According to the police, Victoria texted the hired hitman, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

TMZ reports that police discovered the alleged murder-for-hire plot when corrections officers confiscated the Florida inmate’s phone as contraband and found the messages. Police also claim Victoria put a payment of $2,500 down for the killing.

Victoria has denied wanting to have Aaron killed, claiming she was only “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.” She also allegedly said she didn’t recall sending the messages about hiring a hitman, though she admitted to going through marital problems.

As for the money she allegedly sent for the hit, Victoria told police she thought it was for a cellphone.

Aaron and Victoria tied the knot at Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion in California in August 2022 and currently live in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, sources close to Aaron said he was “blindsided and devastated at this turn of events” and “thought he was in a happy marriage.”

Victoria is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Tuesday (March 11) morning.