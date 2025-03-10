Paradise‘s first season may have concluded, but there’s plenty to look forward to in a forthcoming second season, as Hulu already renewed the Sterling K. Brown-led hit from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

And while it may take some time for the forthcoming chapter to hit screens, Fogelman and his writer cohorts are already fast at work beginning to craft the next episodes. In a Q&A moment on Threads, the writers answered some burning questions fans had surrounding the Season 1 finale and hopes leading into Season 2. We’re breaking down the biggest revelations, below.

About Xavier & his wife

As viewers will recall, one of the biggest lingering questions surrounding the finale was whether or not Xavier Collins’ (Brown) wife Teri (Enuka Okuma) was alive. A recording shared by Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) seemed to hint at the possibility that Teri was alive, but Xavier was last seen setting out to search for her by flying out into the open world after living in the paradise bunker for the last several years. Responding to one fan, writer Katie French promised “We will find out,” whether Xavier finds his wife or not, meaning his mission won’t stretch out too long before viewers will get answers.

More backstory

When fans asked whether viewers would get to learn more about certain backstories or not, the writers had varied answers. Regarding the backstory for Xavier and his wife Teri, Fogelman promised that fans will “Absolutely” learn more backstory behind the duo. Meanwhile, when another viewer posed a question about delving deeper into therapist Gabriela’s (Sarah Shahi) and dirty agent Jane’s (Nicole Brydon Bloom) backstories, a blanket answer from all writers seemed to confirm the possibility with some side-eye emoji action.

World Building

Meanwhile, when it comes to expanding the borders of this story, Fogelman also promises that viewers will learn even more about what happened in the outside world after Xavier and several others sought shelter in paradise. “We’re definitely going to see more of what happened in the world outside of the bunker,” Fogelman wrote in response to one viewer. This rings true to what Brown teased to TV Insider regarding Fogelman’s three-season plan for the series.

“I think in Season 2, the idea is to explore what happened to the rest of the world, what does that look like?” Brown told us in February.

What do you hope to see answered in Season 2 of Paradise? Let us know your questions in the comments section and stay tuned for more on Paradise‘s upcoming chapter as it takes shape at Hulu.

Paradise, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Hulu