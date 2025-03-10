Is Carrie Underwood or Katy Perry the Better ‘American Idol’ Judge? Fans Weigh In After 2025 Premiere

From one girl boss to another! Carrie Underwood made her debut as Katy Perry‘s replacement on American Idol during the Season 23 premiere on Sunday, March 9, prompting fans to debate about who’s the better judge for the singing competition.

Underwood received rave reviews for her first episode, with many viewers taking to X to admit that they prefer her over Perry. “Carrie is so much better than Katy Perry,” one person wrote. Another said, “Jukebox Carrie Underwood is way better than Katy Perry sorry not sorry,” and someone else added, “Hate to say this… I’m glad Katy left.”

However, there were plenty of Perry defenders, too, with fans noting that they were missing her presence behind the judges’ table. The “Roar” singer previously served as a judge for seven seasons alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I turned the station. Missing Katy. Not liking tonight’s show,” someone admitted. Another X user said, “I like Carrie Underwood but I miss Katy Perry as a judge,” and someone else wrote, “Don’t get me wrong…I love Carrie, but missing the dynamic of Katy Perry.”

For the most part, there seemed to be mixed reactions amongst viewers. The first episode of auditions saw Underwood, Richie, and Bryan watching contestants sing in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Those who they deemed talented enough were given golden tickets to move onto Hollywood week. One lucky contestant, Kolbi Jordan, received the first platinum ticket of the season, which means she’ll get to bypass the first week of Hollywood week when the next round begins.

Underwood, of course, comes to the show with firsthand experience, as she was a contestant on American Idol herself 20 years ago. The country superstar won Season 4 in 2005, so she’s been able to offer the aspiring new artists important advice amid their journeys.

