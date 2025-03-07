Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Katy Perry served as a judge on American Idol for seven seasons before departing the show following Season 22 in 2024. She announced her plans before the season began, revealing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it was going to be her “last season” as a judge.

During her tenure at Idol, which began when the series was revived on ABC in 2018, she judged alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The decision was not an easy one, but Perry has been open about why she felt like she had to make the leap. Scroll down for everything we know about her exit.

Why did Katy Perry leave American Idol?

Perry left American Idol to focus on her music career. “I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in February 2024. At the time, she had not announced any future music plans yet, but teased, “I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

During her time on Idol, Perry only released one album. Her sixth record, Smile, came out in August 2020.

“I’m just trying to make space for other things,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2024. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work.”

Her final episode of the singing competition show was in May 2024. Abi Carter won the show with Perry, the other judges, and millions of viewers watching.

Did Katy Perry release new music?

Perry stuck to her word and put out new music after exiting Idol. Her seventh album, 143, came out in September 2024. The record received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Beginning in April, Perry will be hitting the road for the Lifetimes tour, which will take her around the world with stops in North America, Australia, Europe, and South America. The tour doesn’t conclude until November.

Who replaced Katy Perry on American Idol?

Obviously, Perry left big shoes to fill, and American Idol delivered by having Carrie Underwood take her place. ABC announced Underwood’s role as a judge in August 2024.

It will be quite a homecoming for the country superstar, as she’ll be a judge 20 years after she competed on the show herself. Underwood was the winner of American Idol Season 4 in 2005.

Will Katy Perry return to American Idol?

Plans for the future of the show have not been confirmed, but Perry seemed open to returning one day. “Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day,” she teased during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance.

American Idol, Season 23 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 8/9c, ABC