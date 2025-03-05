For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts is celebrating Alberta’s (Danielle Pinnock) descendant Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley) in the upcoming episode, “The Bachelorette Party,” but is a cheating scandal afoot?

That’s the big question the spirits of Woodstone seem to have in an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, as Alicia’s fiancé serves up some suspicious behavior. In the scene, embedded above, Alicia’s fiancé briefly crashes the party to deliver some flowers to the bride-to-be, noting that she’s “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

Meanwhile, standing in the room alongside the commotion is pantsless ghost Trevor (Asher Grodman), who leans over to Alberta to say, “Yeah, this guy seems like he’s the worst.” The remark seems to imply that Alberta hasn’t been sold on her descendant’s fiancé quite yet.

“Run, Alicia, save yourself,” Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) adds sarcastically while watching on alongside Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

“Alright, the flowers are kind of nice,” Alberta admits, as suspicions and doubts about her descendant’s fiancé seem disproven by his actions. But when Alicia leaves the room, those concerns are raised once again as Alberta and her fellow spirits observe and exchange between the young man and one of Alicia’s bridesmaids.

“Hey, you left your sweatshirt at my house,” the bridesmaid tells Alicia’s fiancé, who tells her to bring it back to him when she comes over to his place this week. “Alicia’s out of town Wednesday and Thursday. Are you down for a little night sugar?”

The sentiment raises alarms among the ghosts, with Trevor offering, “Maybe there’s an innocent explanation.” His hopeful tone is quickly dashed when the bridesmaid worries about Alicia discovering their arrangement, to which the fiancé says, “We’re getting pretty good at keeping it a secret.”

“Never mind, they’re hooking up,” Trevor states plainly. Have the ghosts uncovered a cheating scandal? Or is there more to this story? Tune in to find out when Ghosts celebrates Alicia’s bachelorette party.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS