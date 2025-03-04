Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest took over as the host of Wheel of Fortune in Season 42 after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from the game show. Fans have noticed significant changes to Wheel since Seacrest took over, and some of them aren’t positive.

Reddit users initiated the conversation. The original poster wondered if it was just them or if other fans noticed some things as well: More bankruptcies have been spun, the person who wins the prize puzzle usually wins the game (especially since the trips are worth more money these days), cohost Vanna White wears pants more often instead of dresses, and the contestants spin the wheel for the final puzzle instead of the host.

“How is everyone feeling about Ryan? I miss Pat, though I think Ryan is engaging and interesting. He’s light-hearted and has quick comebacks. What other changes have people noticed?” the person wrote.

“I really love Ryan and feel he genuinely connects with the contestants. I agree about hitting more bankrupts, AND it seems most of the bonus rounds are 40K,” another said.

“I think Ryan is doing great. He is very likable and fits right in,” mentioned a third.

A few fans pointed out that Sajak stopped spinning the wheel after COVID-19, so this would make sense as to why Seacrest doesn’t do it.

A positive change that a fan pointed out is that Seacrest high fives and hugs the contestants after the Bonus Round, whereas Sajak would just walk away.

“Ryan is way more generationally comfortable touching and hugging people in a way that Pat wasn’t (which was hilarious but understandable). Ryan also attracts more (lady) contestants jumping to hug him after they solve the bonus round, so there’s that bonus for them,” a fan said.

This was seen on the February 21 episode when a contestant screamed in Seacrest’s ear and jumped to hug him. An ex-TV anchor squeezed the host tight after she won $90,000 on the February 20 episode. In January, one contestant even knocked him to the ground after winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

“Also, with the closing credits, when Pat hosted, the winning contestant is brought back onstage during the promotional fee plugs. Under Ryan, we see them being brought back out onstage as soon as they start rolling, something that was rarely done under Pat,” a lot of fans mentioned.

One negative change that fans pointed out is they think Seacrest “talks too much.”