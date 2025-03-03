‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Opens Up About ‘Pain’ After Wild Moments on Show

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest isn’t afraid to celebrate with Wheel of Fortune contestants, but he’s regretting a recent breakdancing stunt that has left him “feeling the pain.”

The host recently showed off his b-boy moves when a Wheel contestant treated him to their rapping skills. In a clip posted to the official Wheel Instagram page, Seacrest is seen spinning on the studio floor, kicking out his leg, and giving a peace sign to the viewers.

“Embarrassingly, a few weeks ago, a while back, I showed off my breakdancing lack of skills,” Seacrest told his co-host Vanna White in the Instagram video.

The pair then reacted to a couple of Instagram comments, including one user who called Seacrest’s breakdancing moves “impressive.”

“Yeah, I know,” the American Idol host responded, casually shrugging his shoulders.

However, White was more interested in another comment, where a viewer asked, “Did you take a couple of aspirins after that move?”

“I think it was more than a couple,” Seacrest replied. “And I’m still feeling the pain right now. But thank you for your concern and asking.”

“Thanks to this honestly unscripted moment, we now keep aspirin on set!” the Wheel account captioned the video.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one user writing, “He did pretty good for a 50 year young man! Give him credit for having a great attitude.”

“I hope Ryan Seacrest didn’t injure himself,” said another.

“Loved it, so much fun,” another added.

Another wrote, “Smooth moves.”

Seacrest might have still been feeling the effects of his breakdancing moves last week when he celebrated with another contestant who nailed the Bonus Round puzzle and won a huge $40,000. Watch in the video above.

When the contestant’s mom and friend ran onto the stage to celebrate, Seacrest joined them in jumping up and down. He then gave a celebratory kick before screaming, “Ow!” and jokingly holding his knee as he winced in pain.

Back on the January 22 episode, Seacrest took a tumble on stage when a contestant ran over to hug the host and accidentally knocked him to the floor. “Vanna [White], you’ll have to take over,” Seacrest quipped as he came up clutching his stomach.

Hopefully, Seacrest will be a little more careful when it comes to future celebrations.