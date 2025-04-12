‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has the Wildest Celebration After Winning Car

A The Price Is Right contestant screamed ecstatically after winning a car on the game show. The woman stood in the car and shouted, “Come on down!”

Celida was the last contestant to win Bidder’s Row on Thursday, April 10. She bid $1,250 on a 55-inch outdoor television. The retail price was $2,799, but since Celica’s bid was the highest, she won the chance to win a car.

The game show contestant played That’s Too Much for a 2025 Aero Grey Crystal Mazda CX-30 S. That’s Too Much is a game where the contestant has to guess which price is too much for the car, but the catch it has to be only once price over, and they can’t go back.

Celida went through five prices before she told host Drew Carey, “That’s too much!” She stopped at $31,712. Since the price was under that amount and over the fourth amount, she won the car, which was valued at $31,450.

When she realized she had won, the contestant screamed for joy and jumped up and down. She kicked up her feet and threw up her arms. Celida went to hug Carey, but he pointed over to model Amber and the car.

After Carey gave the outro, Celida was seen stepping into the car. “Oh my God!” she shouted. Celida stood in her new car and told the crowd to “Come on down!” She blew a kiss to the audience and then sat down in the seat before she screamed again. “I don’t believe it! Whoa!”

“Loved how she screamed for joy. Congrats Celida!” a YouTube user commented.

“She played perfectly!” said another.

Celida made her way to the Showcase when she spun 70 during the Showcase Showdown, which was the highest amount spun. She bid $47,000 on a massage chair with built-in Bluetooth speakers, a five-night trip to Alaska, which included airfare, and a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia Niro LX. The actual price of the Showcase was $40,878, so she was over. Her opponent was also over, so neither of them won the prizes. However, Celida was the biggest winner of the night with $34,249.