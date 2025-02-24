A penny for your thoughts? Or how about five pennies in exchange for $25,000? That’s what a The Price is Right contestant traded host Drew Carey after fans said he played a “perfect game” by speeding through To the Penny.

On the Thursday, February 20 episode, Denis had the chance to win a substantial amount of money after correctly bidding on an Appliance Bundle, which included a toaster, panini press, warming rack, and rolling kitchen island cart. He bid $500 and the correct amount was $676.

Denis won his way to the stage to meet Carey and to play a game that fans call “very hard” – To the Penny. In To the Penny, game show contestants are shown five grocery items on a huge board that resembles a penny. The contestant earns money if they correctly identify the item’s price. after being given a few options. The first item is worth $1,500. The next three items are valued at $3,000, $6,000, and $12,000. Identifying the price of the final item wins the contestant a whopping $25,000.

The host gives them five penny chips to trade in at any time. If they choose to use them, an incorrect price is removed from the board. However, if a contestant answers wrong, they need to give Carey two pennies to get back into the game.

Denis started off by guessing the price of a can of coconut water. He guessed $1.39 over $4.49 and was correct, earning $1,500. For the Samosa wrap, Carey gave him the option to hand in a penny, but Denis ignored him, quickly shouting out, “$4.99!” For the Garlique Supplement, Denis guessed $12.99, and was right again, which caused Carey to shout out, “YES! Amazing!”

Still not giving up his pennies, Denis guessed that the petroleum jelly was retailed at $5.99. He was correct and earned $12,000. For the last item, Heavy Whipping Cream, Carey asked Denis if he finally wanted to get rid of his pennies. There were six items on the board and he had five pennies left. Carey explained that if he gave him all of his pennies, the correct answer would be shown and he would win $25,000 automatically. Denis gave over his pennies with no hesitation. The price was revealed to be $7.49, and Denis walked away with $25,000.

“Look at that. That was amazing!” Carey said as Denis celebrated his win. A buzzer went off indicating the big win and the crowd erupted in cheers.

Carey seemed just as shocked as fans of The Price is Right did. They commented their shock on a Reddit post after the incredible win.

“That’s amazing! It’s a hard game to win it all. Never seen anybody win like that,” one fan said.

“Man, that was amazing. He did a total speed run of the game and was handsomely rewarded,” wrote another.

“Wow. A perfect game. That’s the first time I’ve seen that,” an Instagram user said.

“This was so great! This is a hard game and he played it to perfection. Congratulations!” said another.

“Wow! What a win! Never before this did I see a perfect game! Congratulations!!” a fan wrote.