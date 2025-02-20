The Price is Right had a memorable show on Wednesday, February 19. They gave away many cars, but none of the contestants won them until the showcase. The very first prize of the day was a Porsche, which sadly Jennifer did not go home in. However, another contestant took home a watercraft after a model was shirtless on top of it and got made fun of for his “gut.”

The first game of the day was Golden Road. Contestant Jennifer was given the price of Jalapeno poppers in cents, which was $0.92. She had to guess which digit in that price was the missing digit in the coffee-making package. She guessed that it was $263, but it was $963. Jennifer had the chance to win a home office and an $80,000 Porsche but lost in the first round, which caused host Drew Carey to chuckle and usher her off the stage.

Luck turned around on the game show when Aidan played Pushover and correctly guessed the price of a trip to Sweden, resulting in him winning it.

During the next game, Brooke played Secret X to win a watercraft. Model James O’Halloran sat on top of the watercraft, shirtless in swim trunks. After announcer George Gray explained the details of the prize, Carey teased O’Halloran saying, “Look at James O’Halloran, sucking his gut in over there.” O’Halloran sucked in his muscles and asked, “Can I breathe yet?” before laughing. After correctly guessing the prices of two items, Brooke placed X’s on the board. Carey turned around the hidden X’s and she got Tic-tac-toe going diagonally and won the watercraft.

Jennifer made it to the Showcase after spinning 90 on the wheel.

Tyrese played Take Two to try and win a stove, a camera, mini trampolines, and a jukebox. From those items, she had to pick two that added up to the price up top. She picked the camera and the jukebox, but was $1,300 below the price. However, she got a second chance since it’s called Take Two and she picked the range stove and the camera. This time she was over by $1,300, so she did not win the prizes.

Gabriel bid on a set of tools, allowing him to try and win a Kia Soul. He played High Low, which is a game where he has to pick the three highest grocery items out of six. He did not guess the three correct prices and went home with only the tool set.

Caroline was lucky as she won a trip to Belize. All she had to do was play Squeeze Play where she had to get rid of one number in a set of six. She got rid of the four, making it $10,658, which was the price of the trip.

Gabriel spun 100 on the wheel to ring in his 40th birthday and made it to the showcase. Jennifer bid on a new bedroom set, a poker table, and a 2025 Toyota Corolla. Gabriel bid on jewelry, a trip to Chicago, and an SUV. He won the package by only $544. What a way to spend his birthday and end the show by finally winning a car!