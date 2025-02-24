Christina Haack fans are about to get a double dose of the designer on their television screens. Amid Season 1 of The Flip Off, Haack will be back with new episodes of her renovation series Christina on the Coast.

The first half of the show’s fifth season aired in summer 2024, and will be returning with new episodes very soon. “And that’s a wrap on season 5!!!” Haack captioned a photo with her contractors on her Instagram Story. “New episodes of #christinaonthecoast begin airing on 2/27.”

Episode 5 of The Flip Off airs on Wednesday, February 26, which means Haack will be on HGTV on back-to-back days this week. The same will go for March 5, when The Flip Off finale airs, and March 6.

Christina on the Coast, a Flip or Flop spinoff series, premiered in May 2019 and features Haack renovating properties in Southern California. The mom of three also starred in another spinoff called Christina in the Country, although that was canceled after two seasons amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

On The Flip Off, Haack is competing against ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a house-flipping competition. The team who gets the best return on investment (ROI) on their flip at the end of the season will be named the winner. However, each week, the teams are judged on the renovations of specific parts of their properties, with the winner earning $2,000 from their opponent toward the next week’s renovation.

So far, the score is 2-2, with the El Moussas winning for the kitchen and primary bedroom/bathroom, and Haack taking home victories in the living room and guest bedroom/bathroom. However, the latter was a bit of a controversial decision, as her ex-husband Ant Anstead was the judge and admittedly made a biased opinion when he selected Haack as the winner.

The Flip Off, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV

Christina on the Coast, Season 5 Returns, Thursday, February, 27, 8/7c, HGTV