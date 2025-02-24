‘Below Deck’: Chef Tzarina Speaks Out About Anthony Bird’s Shock Firing

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph faced nothing but hostility and pushback from her Sous Chef Anthony Bird since the Below Deck Down Under season started. Mace-Ralph tried all she could to ease tensions in the Galley. However, the brash twenty-something wasn’t responding to the effort.

Bird revealed he’d accepted another job and went about telling Mace-Ralph before the next charter. By the time Mace-Ralph informed Captain Jason Chambers about the development, he had enough. He sped up the process. Chambers fired him off the Motor Yacht Katina then and there. Here Mace-Ralph opens up about the struggles she faced with Bird and what’s to come.

How was it for you to see Captain Jason have your back with the Anthony situation?

Tzarina Mace-Ralph: It meant the world to me. There is something about Captain Jason that he is so sneaky. He is always hiding behind doors and listening in. I just feel like he knew what was going on. Even when I went up to talk to him, I felt lucky that he actually watched in and got his own side of the story as well.

Were you surprised how quickly he reacted? He just went into that galley and was basically like pack your bags.

Yeah. I didn’t think it would be like that, especially because Anthony decided to stay a bit. Personally, I probably would have tried, but I don’t know if it would have been the best idea. I think for Captain Jason, when there is a moldy fruit in the fruit bowl, you don’t want it affecting everyone else. I think he just wanted the infection off the boat.

Talk about how you reacted to having the sous chef on board. What were your thoughts having that added role?

I was super excited. When he told me the news in the bridge, we hadn’t gotten to the galley yet, I immediately, “Okay, if we have a sous chef, it would be there by law. Meaning that galley will be huge.” Then when I saw the galley I was like, “Yep, need a sous chef.”

Has Anthony reached out to you since? Apologized how he acted since the show has aired?

No, I think he is going through a lot watching it back. I think he really needs to focus on himself right now. I don’t need an apology. I think the public have done enough for him and took him down a few notches. I just hope he is okay.

In retrospect, do you think you could have done anything different?

Not really. Unless I stepped down and said, “Okay, I’m going to do your job and you do mine.” Then he wouldn’t have been happy.

You had a history with Chief Stew Lara Rigby before you got on the boat. You helped her through a moment on board where she felt overwhelmed. What can you say about how your working relationship evolves this season?

The thing about Lara is she is such a perfectionist. Imagine being a perfectionist and then having cameras around you. For her there is never any room for fault when we are all human. I think throughout the season her not being able to be perfect, because that boat was so hard, it gradually affects us and our friendship and also jobs. It gets a little steamy. That’s all you’re getting from me, mister!

Speaking of steamy, fans have been excited to see Harry [van Vliet] find a little romance onboard this season. How great was it for you to have him as this familiar face to go through the season with?

Being where I am, you can feel very lonely. Knowing I had my Harry by my side was nice. I’m very protective with my friends. If anyone does anything to my friends, I turn into mama bear. I get very protective over my Harry. It was so good to have him on board. We even spoke last night. We call most evenings. This is definitely Harry’s season. He is really, really going to thrive. He got a model! He got a model! I felt like his big sister like, “Good old son!”

What can you tell us about boatmances?

It felt like the Love Boat for sure. You’re going to definitely see a lot of kissing. You’re going to see a lot of things happening on this boat. There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to boatmances.

What are some of the challenges or craziest requests that really tested you from charter guests?

Because it was so difficult for us to get produce in the Seychelles, I felt like even the easiest things were a challenge this season. On top of it, with quite insane requests. There were some extravagant bakes I had to do. You’re bringing me flashbacks now! There was also a request that is the first time I’ve ever been requested to do this. It was an animal I’ve never cooked before. It’s also an animal I really, really like. So cutting it up, I was almost in tears doing it. I think I may get hate for that one.

How do you get through the next charters without a sous chef? Does the team come together for you?

The wonderful thing about working for someone like Captain Jason is that he makes sure everyone works as a team and makes sure we get support. Thankfully, for me as well, Captain Jason did help me occasionally. Sometimes I’d radio that I need his help, and I don’t think I did. I just wanted him in the galley with me.

I know he is not above cutting up some onions.

Oh no. Also, I also made sure he had to do some soapy washing up as well.

He does the dishes?

He does. He does the dishes, he cleans, he cooks.

What a catch!

I know!

What was it like working with that paradise backdrop?

There is a little bit of time off, but I was definitely in that galley for about 20 hours a day without a window. So during those crew nights out I was very tired. The places I did see were some of the most breathtaking sceneries I’ve ever seen, but it was so hot. Sometimes you can’t enjoy something when you’re just melting like a Barbie going into a fire.

Captain has remarked at how sometimes you’re your own worst enemy and can get into your head. How was it managing that this season? Does having the ability to watch this all back help?

I was really put down and bullied as a child. Also, I know I’m neurodivergent. I know I have very unmedicated ADHD. It’s definitely challenges I have to go through. I just respect and love Captain Jason so much for the fact he knows these things about me and process and he does know I’ll get there. People have asked if I was upset about all the things Chef Anthony has said about me. It’s probably not half as bad as what I tell myself in my head. I hear it constantly. He doesn’t have to tell me this. I tell myself that all the time. I have the passion and love and do know what I’m doing. I’m not the best chef in the world, but I still am pretty good. As long as I can show neurodivergent people they can do it too, then I’m happy.

What gets you through the hard times and gives you a chance to disconnect?

Speak to my therapist. No, my two things are I really get lost in movies and TV seasons. Also, my happy place is going to see drag queens. As long as I’m in a place I can see some drag queens, I’m a happy girlie.

What are some of the things you’re watching?

I started re-watching Schitt’s Creek. Anything crime. I can’t say no to a crime documentary. I’m also really into alien documentaries and anything about abduction.

Have you experienced that sort of thing on a boat that you can’t explain?

Yes, on a crossing from Gibraltar to St Barts. I think it was Week 2 at sea and there was definitely a UFO. The boat I was on was so big we had 53 crew. It was 130 meters. Even the 60-year-old captain and the 40-year-old male engineers came out and said, “My God, that’s a UFO.”

What can you tease about what’s to come this season?

The next couple of weeks I feel I’ll be watching from behind the sofa. This is definitely Harry’s season. This is not my season. All you do is see me struggle, struggle and struggle some more. A lot of drama to come. A lot of romances to come. A lot of highs and lows. If we don’t get our Emmy this year, I don’t know because this is a season like I’ve ever seen. I don’t think there has been a season like this in the franchise before. A lot to come.

Below Deck Down Under, Mondays, 8/7c, Bravo