‘Below Deck Down Under’: Chief Stew Lara Rigby Addresses Bosun Wihan Drama, Romances & More

Chief Stew Lara Rigby had enough of Bosun Wihan Du Toit on Below Deck Down Under. During the March 31 episode, Captain Jason Chambers wanted the department heads including chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph to figure out how they could work as a more cohesive unit. The common issue had been Du Toit, whose easy-going leadership style caused issues among the interior and deck crew.

For Rigby, who took over for Aesha Scott in Season 3, the personnel conflict reached a breaking point. Regardless, she had to put those feelings aside in order to deliver top-notch service to demanding character guests aboard the Motor Yacht Katina.

Here the 14-year yachtie from Cornwall, United Kingdom opened up about her experience on the popular Bravo reality show.

You had some pretty big shoes to fill in terms of taking over for a fan favorite like Aesha. Someone who has been such a big part of the franchise. What was your mindset going into the season?

Lara Rigby: It was definitely a lot of pressure. Aesha is amazing. I think she comes across super well on TV and has a huge personality. It was definitely pressure, but I just wanted to go in there and show my skills and show the industry and how it works. I was myself the whole way through. I felt so much support on social media. I’m very grateful for that. It was really nice. It’s scary, but once I settled in and thought. “I’m here to do my job.” I went on with it.

How has it been watching the show as it airs? Has life changed much?

It is a bit weird. I still can’t really get used to it. It’s strange seeing myself on TV. It’s surreal but I have so much support from friends and family. They are loving it. Just to see how proud they are and how happy they are to see it, that’s a great feeling.

You knew Tzarina before this season. It looked like you had an interesting working relationship prior. During the season so far, you’ve sort of leaned on each other for support. What can you say about your dynamic?

We worked together before. It was a tricky time for Tzarina on that boat because it wasn’t set up properly for her. She didn’t have the resources she needed. We created a friendship from that. We spent a lot of time after the boat. The usual pressures of being part of a yacht, department heads do clash at times. It’s natural when you have a different style of leading our teams. Inevitably there will be some disconnect there. We were roommates and saw each other at the worst times and lifted each other up and helped each other through it. So it was good.

What do you think of Captain Jason’s hands-on managements style? The March 31 episode with Marcondes [de Barros] had a way of doing things. Then Captain Jason had another way he wanted something done, which she didn’t agree with and let him know That created some conflict. How was it looking back at that scene?

For me, you have to respect the hierarchy in yachting. It’s just the way it is. He has a lot of experience and knowledge. Sometimes you might not agree with it, but there is a bigger reason for the way he is acting and wanting things to be done. I was quite shocked and taken aback from the response from Marina. I would never talk to my captain like that, but she is Brazilian and strong and outspoken. I think she learned her lesson very quickly.

Marina was also frustrated she was not being able to do service as much. Initially, she was under the impression she would rotate with Brianna [Duffield]. At the moment she felt that she wasn’t being seen, you set up a nice birthday celebration for her. How was it looking back on all that?

It’s hard. At the end of the day, two stewardesses are not enough on 60-meter. We usually run with four at least, so we were stretched anyway. The guests were very demanding. We just didn’t have the time to change it up at that point. She was very strong in her opinion, but for me, as much as the girls were important to me, the guests experience was my priority. I made those decisions with what worked in those charters. I also did it per charter.

If someone wanted a lot of cocktails, Bri had an immense experience in cocktails. Obviously, I’m going to put her in the front line. It’s tough because you’re never going to please everyone. My goal was to make the guest experience the best. I stand by those decisions. Obviously, when you do take the time to pick up the girls and do nice things for them, I always try to do that. I can also see why she was frustrated. It’s not nice being stuck in the laundry room.

I also feel it never works out when there is a deck/stew position. How do you think things shook out with Adair [Werley]? Have you worked with a hybrid role such as this from your experience?

I have, but it was actually a stew/cook role. It was predominantly with the interior, but she also helped with the cooking. It’s always very hard. It’s always very hard on someone who is in that position because they feel like they are being pulled in different directions. They get into the flow of the day until they’re called to do housekeeping and then go back out to scrub the deck. It’s hard for them, but also for us to manage. I think the main thing with her was there was no structure. That needed to be implemented pretty quickly before it all blew up.

Speaking of that, you and Wihan [Du Toit] have had a lot of clashes this season. Looking back, does it reinforce that your frustrations were warranted? His infatuation with Adair I think also hurt things as she has work to do on both sides. Deck hands felt like they could do whatever they want where Harry [Van Vliet] almost comes off as the de facto lead deckhand.

It was great to have Harry’s support because I think he could see the frustration I was going through. In my position, it’s not being a chef stew and leading the interior. You have the whole boat to worry about as well, especially a guest area where they’re coming for breakfast. That’s the interior area as well because the guests are going to be there. It was very testing at times because I think with my experience in the industry I see everything. It’s not just about the interior anymore for me. I see the whole picture. It was tough to see the lack of leadership there and the way the deck team was struggling and not knowing where they were going. That was frustrating as you could see.

You had to take charge in that moment. What did you make of him rushing to talk to Captain Jason in the middle of a charter about his frustrations with you? Then you see Jason’s response, who already isn’t happy how you are still having issues working together.

It’s never nice. You never want someone to run off to the captain. It’s never ideal. I think in that moment he maybe felt like he was losing control. He didn’t know how to articulate that to me. His thought was to go to the captain, but it was nice to see Jason’s response was to own it and take accountability and move on from it and get the job done. That was what we needed to do.

At the same time, it was almost like him going to the captain was going to affect you in your position. He may be costing you your job. That must have been frustrating to watch.

I’m extremely passionate about my job. I’ve dedicated my whole life to it, so it’s hard to see that. You always worry, but as long as I knew I was doing my job right and the interior was smashing it like they had been the whole time, I can feel safe in that.

What is your stance on boatmances? There is a lot of that this season.

I’ve done it. It’s a very natural thing. We’re away from people for a long amount of time, so you do form these connections with the people you work with. From my experience, it never goes well. It does interfere with your daily work, especially when you’ve got someone who is your leader or boss. It can affect everyone in the team because people start to think about favoritism and other things. For me, it’s not a good idea. I do get why they happen though.

Your most recent charter had a foam party and Corinne [Olympios] from House of Villains. That looked wild.

Yes. The energy was crazy from the moment they stepped aboard. It was like, let’s go. Tequila shots constantly. I couldn’t keep up with the amount of shots they wanted. It was great. You always want guests to have high energy. They were a blast, but they were crazy. They did not stop the whole way through.

What can you tease about the next couple of weeks?

I think you’re going to see a few little changes going on. I think some things need to be sorted out. I definitely think that is coming. If you thought there was drama before, there is way more to come so get ready.

How do you feel you’ve grown from this experience?

It’s very funny watching it back. You don’t see how you come across and only have yourself to think about most of the time. Seeing it back, there are definitely times where I may come across cold or bossy or something like that, but I care about my job so much. Someone has to be in that position and this is how it needs to be done. Sometimes I feel like I could have been more chill, but it’s in me. I’m a type A person, and it’s my career, so it’s important to me.

I saw a photo of you and Jono [Johnathan Shillingford]. Have alums been a good support system for you?

Yeah. Amazing. Jono and I actually are part of a group that does an annual trip where we went to Antigua. I knew him before the show, but we actually now work together on a yacht. It has been amazing. He is always giving me tips and advice. “Don’t listen to that or read the comments. Don’t get too sucked up in it.” It was brilliant to get support from him and other cast members. It has been lovely.

What’s one thing that would surprise someone to find out about you?

I would say maybe I’m a lot more goofy than people think. I’m not always put together. I don’t always look like this all the time. This took a lot of time to do. I’m at home normally all the time in my welly boots and walking my dong and just very chill and a bit silly. I’m very goofy in that way. Maybe it doesn’t come across on the show, but I’m pretty weird as well.

How would you sum up your time this season? Do you have any interest in doing it again?

It was an amazing experience and something I never thought I would be a part of. I’m grateful to have done it. It’s something not many get to experience. It was really cool. I’d love to do more in the future whether it’s this or a different show, but it has definitely opened my eyes to what is out there in yachting. I’m ready to take on the next experience.

