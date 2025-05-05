‘Below Deck: Down Under’: Brianna Duffield Talks Harry Boatmance & Provides Relationship Update

Motor Yacht Katina isn’t the only thing rocking on Below Deck Down Under. Tensions have been boiling over between Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. Their growing hostility has put Sous-Chef Alesia Harris and the interior crew in the middle of the drama. Stew Brianna “Bri” Duffield is among those he felt the heat between the two in recent weeks. This adds to what’s already an eventful Season 3, which saw the ousting of Bosun Wihan Du Toit and Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis.

It hasn’t all been dark moments. Duffield finds herself in the middle of a blossoming boatmance with charmer Harry Van Vliet, who was just promoted to Lead Deckhand by new Bosun Nate Salmon. Viewers have cheered on Van Vliet as he romanced the model. A story that has played out similar to the high school introvert landing the head cheerleader.

We caught up with Duffield to relationships, rotating into laundry and what’s to come.

How would you say life has changed for you with the show being out? As a model, have you found business picking up?

Brianna “Bri” Duffield: I think social media growth has been amazing. I’ve been in touch with a lot of brands I haven’t worked with before. I think it has been great. So many new friends and just a great community of support from people who just love Below Deck.

What do you make of what we’ve seen between Lara and Tzarina? Do you think Lara has overstepped when it comes to Alesia?

At the end of the day, they are both adults. I think Tzarina is great, and I think Lara is great. They have their differences. I think their differences are getting the best of them. Everyone needs time to vent in such a tough environment and when you’re so stressed. I don’t think there is too much overstepping with Alesia. I just think there is some misunderstanding and some confusion.

When you’re talking about how tough it is in the job and needing someone to lean on or vent to, it looks like Lara was that for you.

I just think Lara has such a motherly instinct for the boat that she was such a comfortable person for people to talk to. She definitely gave me that motherly, big sister instinct. So, it was always easy for me to go to her. She would lend an ear to anyone who was in a tough situation.

You predominantly did service for most of the season while fellow stew Marina [Marcondes de Barro] worked behind the scenes with laundry and turndowns. Captain Jason [Chambers] wanted to see Lara rotate roles more between the two of you. How did you take that in?

I think going in I did have seven years of fine dining and hospitality experience. More so than super yachts, but I did have that experience and comfort with service. I was happy to see Marina in service and see her shining. It’s my turn to go into the dungeon and the washroom.

Do you have more appreciation for that side of the job now?

Absolutely! I want to be a chief stew one day. So for me to go into housekeeping I need to learn that front to back and understand all departments and roles in a stewardess position to take that next step in my career.

Fans have loved seeing you and Harry’s boatmance get stronger. How has it been getting that investment from the audience?

I think it’s so sweet. I love that everyone was cheering for Harry and I as much as we were. Watching back, I’m even like, “Go Harry! You got this.” It’s really sweet. I do love that the fans are loving watching this relationship blossoming.

Did you know him before from watching the show?

No, I haven’t watched prior to my season and didn’t know who Harry was. He just came on the boat with instantly great energy. He kind of reminded me of a golden retriever, and I was like, “Love that.”

What can you say about what happens with your relationship as things get more serious?

I think things are going to heat up. We’re taking a positive step. If people are Team Harry and Bri, they better fasten their seatbelts.

Where do you stand today?

Harry and I are great friends today. Great friends.

What’s your opinion on boatmances? Had you had one prior to Harry?

I haven’t had a boatmance before. Honestly, if it wasn’t for Harry, I don’t know I would ever go for it. I just knew with him it would be about enjoying each other’s company and having a good time. It wasn’t fooling around where it distracted us from work, but it was a nice comfort having such a good, positive person in your corner. That really got me through the season.

You mentioned not watching the show prior. What were your first impressions going in? It looked like you adjusted well.

In most cases, I do feel I handle stress pretty well. The one reason I didn’t want to watch the show before was because I didn’t want to come in with any preconceived ideas. I wanted to go in being me, have this be my own experience and takeaway and not go in with expectations or anything like that. I feel like not watching might have helped me in a weird way because I feel, even watching back, I was able to be authentically myself. I felt supported. The love now after it has been airing has been amazing.

How did you react to how Captain Jason handled the heated Johnny and Wihan situation that got them ultimately fired? You heard all that commotion going on from their room.

It definitely surprised me a bit. It was alarming and a very intense night on board Katina. I thought Captain Jason handled everything so well and made us feel safe. He made sure we were all okay. He was like, “We’re going to move on as a crew, as a family. We got this.” I look up to him and respect him so much for that.

What have you taken from this experience?

For me, it was such a positive experience. I look back where I may have done things differently, but also looking back and seeing how much I’ve grown as a stewardess. That’s really cool to watch back from then to now. I took a chief stew role this past fall. It’s amazing to watch. Watching yourself grow and see how much you can grow in a year and become a better person. I have no regrets. It was an amazing experience.

Does the family watch and give their opinions?

The family loves to watch! They are loving it. Except there may be moments where I’m like, “Dad, maybe skip this one.” No, they are loving it. My family is my world. Having them so excited and sitting down every Monday night to watch the episodes has been something so special to have as a family.

Who were the most challenging guests for you?

We’ve done some amazing charters. I wouldn’t even say they were the most challenging, I think everyone brought their own sense of fun and individuality. You get to meet people from all over the world, which is such a special thing. You get to learn about cultures. We had an all-female half-Aussie, half-US charter. That was amazing. They taught me a lot about Australia. It’s just so special. You grow such good bonds through all these charter guests, who were all kind to us. It’s appreciated because it’s a very hard job.

In the industry, what has been the craziest request or experience you’ve had so far?

I think in yachting, probably unpacking some sex toys on TV was a first for me. The world got to watch it with me. It was like, “We’re doing this together, world.”

What about what the vessel faces in terms of weather? That seems to come into play more.

Coming up, you are going to see how the weather can truly affect a charter. Especially, when you have guests on board. Seasickness can happen so quickly. There are stormy seas ahead.

What can you tease about the rest of the season?

I would say things are going to heat up in all departments and relationships. You’re going to have to buckle up because there are rough seas ahead.

Would you do another season of this show or maybe another Below Deck within the franchise?

I would love to do another Below Deck and work with Captain Sandy [Yawn], but I would also love to go spend the summer in the Hamptons and maybe have a little Summer House moment. Until then, I’m doing modeling and continuing to move up in the yachting industry. Just enjoying the ride with whatever comes my way and riding the wave.

So you want to step up a bit further into the Bravo-verse.

I don’t know. I just want to go to the Hamptons.

Is Summer House your go-to Bravo show?

I’ve seen bits and pieces this season. I’m tuned in, but I’m also a Jersey Housewives girl because I’m from New Jersey. So I’m thinking one day that will be me.

Below Deck Down Under, Mondays, 8/7c, Bravo