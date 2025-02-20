The second half of the two-part finale for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is almost here, but fans can plan for the landing to be a bumpy one.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s (February 20) new episode, “Banner MD Anderson, Part 2,” the team faces a potentially major complication of their plans to open the new wellness center when they learn that the windows adjacent to the front door aren’t in yet. They’re still in transit, with a now-unknown expected arrival, which means the center won’t be up to code in time for the grand opening unless they find a new solution.

The episode is the second half of the season finale, which centers on the development of the Wellness Center at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Arizona.

Will designer extraordinaire Wendell Holland come up with a solution in time? We’ll have to tune in to the finale to find out.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is the newest edition of the popular makeover series, with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin serving as co-hosts for the new edition, which premiered on January 2.

The original series of the same name ran from 2004 to 2012 on ABC (hosted by Ty Pennington) and re-emerged on HGTV in 2020 (hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Though this is the first season of the reboot at ABC, it is the eleventh season for the entire franchise run.

Joining Shearer, Teplin, and Holland on the team for the newest edition is designer Arianne Bellizaire.

The other families who have been helped throughout the reboot’s first season include the Warrens from Austin, Texas; the Hutsons from Lakeland, Florida; the Broadheads from Polk County, Florida; the Alhambras from Phoenix, Arizona; the Elrods from Houston, Texas; and the Turpins from Simi Valley, California.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Season 2 finale, Thursday, 8/7c, ABC