Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is making a major TV comeback in 2025 as a new iteration of the life-changing renovation series gears up for its ABC premiere, and in anticipation of the show’s debut on Thursday, January 2, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

In the minute-long tease, above, viewers get to see hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, known for The Home Edit, in action alongside home builder Taylor Morrison, furniture designer Wendell Holland, and interior designer Arianne Bellizaire. Together, they’ll work to improve the lives of families in need. First up is the Warren family.

As seen in the trailer, above, the Warren family will bring on emotions as their story strikes a chord with the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team. The family tragically lost their patriarch, who was a beloved pastor in the community as well as the owner of a neighborhood restaurant. The trailer teases how the family is taking a step forward after such a devastating loss.

The reimagined series, following in the footsteps of ABC’s 2004 iteration previously hosted by Ty Pennington, shines a light on deserving families in need of a new home or major renovation and their individual transformations along the way. In each episode, the hosts, assisted by a team of builders and contractors, provide a family with a customized home that meets their specific needs and goals.

It’s a can’t-miss TV event that is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine, which is a part of Candle Media, in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is overseen by showrunner Shyam Balsé, who executive produces the series alongside Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, and Molly Sims.

Catch the emotional trailer, above, and tune into Extreme Makeover: Home Edition when it makes its TV comeback in the new year.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 2, 8/7c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)