Ty Pennington Addresses His Absence From ‘Extreme Makeover’ Reboot

HGTV star Ty Pennington isn’t part of ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot, and he’s just “fine” with that, even if his actions say otherwise.

Pennington, who originally hosted the hit series from 2004 to 2012, addressed his absence from the reboot on Thursday (March 13), where he poked fun at himself in a hilarious Instagram video.

In the post, the Rock The Block host uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing to an audio clip from Friends, specifically, the moment where Ross (David Schwimmer) tries to convince Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) that he’s totally “fine” with them dating.

Reenacting the scene, a dramatic Pennington mouths, “I’m fine! Totally fine! I don’t know why it’s coming out all loud and squeaky, ’cause really… I’m fine!”

“When someone asks me why I’m not on THAT 👀 show,” Pennington captioned the post, adding, “No, really, I’m FINE!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Pennington (@thetypennington)

The Trading Spaces alum showed he was just having fun in his hashtags that accompanied the post, which included #itsallgood, #nohardfeelings, and #thatsshowbizbaby, and his famous catchphrase from the show, #movethatbus, followed by #rightoverme.

While Pennington might be “fine” with ABC’s decision not to bring him back for the Extreme Makeover reboot, which premiered on January 2 with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as hosts, many of his fans and co-workers weren’t quite willing to accept it.

“But WE’RE not fine with it! 😂” wrote No Demo Reno star Jenn Todryk in the Instagram comments.

Revealed star Veronica Valencia added, “TY… you already know how much we love you and how I personally feel about you and your unwavering support throughout the years…. but just so you can hear it again, you will forever and always be EXTREME to me.”

She added, “You holding that megaphone and screaming across the country (with your pants falling off your butt!) is the reason why I am where I am today. Thank you for being you. We love you bud!!!”

Pennington’s Battle on the Beach co-star Taniya Nayak wrote, “Haaaaa! Laughter always wins. And you my sweet friend are winning 🌟”

HGTV art director Katie Nisbett added, “You are and always will be Extreme!”

Many fans also chimed in, with one commenter writing, “There’s no Extreme Making over without Ty! Period!”

Another added, “I said I’ll never watch that show without Ty being on it. Period! You’re still my favorite…Trading Spacing super fan.”

“You may be fine but the rest of us aren’t!!! Nobody else can make me cry like you did every Sunday night 😂!!” said another.

“You made that show. Funny clip but we truly not fine. Haha,” another wrote.

“Extreme Makeover was where I first saw Ty. He made that show. No one will ever become close to presenting EMHE like Ty did,” one fan added.

Do you miss Pennington on Extreme Makeover? What are your thoughts on the reboot? Let us know in the comments below.

Rock the Block, Season 6, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV