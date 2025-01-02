‘Going Dutch’ With Denis Leary, ‘Extreme Makeover’ Returns, ‘Only Murders’ on ABC, ‘Lockerbie’ on Peacock

Lorraine O’Sullivan / Fox

Going Dutch

Series Premiere 9:30/8:30c

Rescue Me’s Denis Leary, recently seen in Netflix’s No Good Deed, is in full rant mode as a hawk among doves in a new military comedy. He’s gung-ho Col. Patrick Quinn, whose brash attitude annoys the brass and gets him reassigned as punishment to take command of a small service base, USAG Stroopsdorf, in the Netherlands. “We’re in the horse tent,” assesses his loyal aide, XO Major Abraham Shah (Community’s droll Danny Pudi), as they take stock of a base of Bad News Soldiers that lacks military hardware and seems more interested in the local bowling alley and the upcoming tulip festival. Adding to his woes: He’ll now be working with his estranged daughter, Capt. Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak), who sees through his bluff and reminds him of his most nagging failure, as a dad.

Disney / Ryan Green

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Series Premiere 8/7c

Returning home to its original network (2004-2012) after a brief stint on HGTV (2020), the feel-good renovation show is back with new hosts: Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, creators of the popular lifestyle brand The Home Edit. They’ll use their organizational and design skills to tailor each new home for a deserving family. Get your hankies ready for the premiere, when they give a recent widow a new beginning in Austin, Texas.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Season Premiere

A treat for the non-streaming crowd, when the second season of the acclaimed Hulu comedy (which received 11 nominations that year) begins a linear broadcast network run with the first two episodes at 9/8c. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as amateur sleuths and true-crime podcasters Charles, Oliver and Mabel, who find themselves under suspicion for the murder of the Arconia apartment building’s cantankerous board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Guest stars include the legendary Shirley MacLaine as Bunny’s mother, who has a special interest in a painting that’s missing from the victim’s apartment.

Graeme Hunter / SKY / Carnival

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Series Premiere

A somber five-part docudrama stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Dr. Jim Swire, who lost his daughter in the terrorist bombing that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over the village of Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988, killing 259 passengers and crew and another 11 on the ground. Swire becomes the spokesperson for the U.K. victims, seeking answers and justice for the deadliest terrorist attack in U.K. history. His crusade brings him in contact with Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi as the scope of the tragedy becomes clearer. All five episodes are available at premiere.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo

Southern Hospitality

Season Premiere 9/8c

South Carolina’s answer to Vanderpump Rules returns to Charleston for round 3 with the randy staff of the Republic Garden & Lounge club contending with a handful of fresh hires—including a hot new assistant general manager—and way too many after-hours interactions. Honestly, have these people learned nothing from Scandoval?! (courtesy of Damian Holbrook)

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Hell’s Kitchen (8/7c, Fox): The competition resumes with the top eight chefs expanding their palette in the International Cuisine Challenge, then attending to Gordon Ramsay’s Charity Night with guests from the American Heart Association and the Connecticut Chapter of the Special Olympics, including soap diva Susan Lucci.

(8/7c, Fox): The competition resumes with the top eight chefs expanding their palette in the International Cuisine Challenge, then attending to Gordon Ramsay’s Charity Night with guests from the American Heart Association and the Connecticut Chapter of the Special Olympics, including soap diva Susan Lucci. Animal Control (9/8c, Fox ): The raucous workplace comedy opens its third season with a breakout at the zoo and a gorilla rescue going viral. Monkey business as usual.

(9/8c, ): The raucous workplace comedy opens its third season with a breakout at the zoo and a gorilla rescue going viral. Monkey business as usual. Fugitive Hunters Mexico (10/9c, A&E): A true-crime docuseries follows a Mexican police unit working with intel from the FBI, DEA and U.S. marshals to track down American criminals who’ve crossed the border to escape U.S. justice.

ON THE STREAM: