‘Going Dutch’ With Denis Leary, ‘Extreme Makeover’ Returns, ‘Only Murders’ on ABC, ‘Lockerbie’ on Peacock
Denis Leary stars in the military comedy Going Dutch as a brash Army colonel reassigned to a Dutch U.S. Army base whose soldiers would rather bowl than fight. ABC revives Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and begins airing the second season of Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building. Colin Firth stars in a docudrama about the search for truth and justice following the terrorist explosion of an airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland.
Going Dutch
Rescue Me’s Denis Leary, recently seen in Netflix’s No Good Deed, is in full rant mode as a hawk among doves in a new military comedy. He’s gung-ho Col. Patrick Quinn, whose brash attitude annoys the brass and gets him reassigned as punishment to take command of a small service base, USAG Stroopsdorf, in the Netherlands. “We’re in the horse tent,” assesses his loyal aide, XO Major Abraham Shah (Community’s droll Danny Pudi), as they take stock of a base of Bad News Soldiers that lacks military hardware and seems more interested in the local bowling alley and the upcoming tulip festival. Adding to his woes: He’ll now be working with his estranged daughter, Capt. Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak), who sees through his bluff and reminds him of his most nagging failure, as a dad.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Returning home to its original network (2004-2012) after a brief stint on HGTV (2020), the feel-good renovation show is back with new hosts: Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, creators of the popular lifestyle brand The Home Edit. They’ll use their organizational and design skills to tailor each new home for a deserving family. Get your hankies ready for the premiere, when they give a recent widow a new beginning in Austin, Texas.
Only Murders in the Building
A treat for the non-streaming crowd, when the second season of the acclaimed Hulu comedy (which received 11 nominations that year) begins a linear broadcast network run with the first two episodes at 9/8c. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as amateur sleuths and true-crime podcasters Charles, Oliver and Mabel, who find themselves under suspicion for the murder of the Arconia apartment building’s cantankerous board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Guest stars include the legendary Shirley MacLaine as Bunny’s mother, who has a special interest in a painting that’s missing from the victim’s apartment.
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
A somber five-part docudrama stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Dr. Jim Swire, who lost his daughter in the terrorist bombing that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over the village of Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988, killing 259 passengers and crew and another 11 on the ground. Swire becomes the spokesperson for the U.K. victims, seeking answers and justice for the deadliest terrorist attack in U.K. history. His crusade brings him in contact with Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi as the scope of the tragedy becomes clearer. All five episodes are available at premiere.
Southern Hospitality
South Carolina’s answer to Vanderpump Rules returns to Charleston for round 3 with the randy staff of the Republic Garden & Lounge club contending with a handful of fresh hires—including a hot new assistant general manager—and way too many after-hours interactions. Honestly, have these people learned nothing from Scandoval?! (courtesy of Damian Holbrook)
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Hell’s Kitchen (8/7c, Fox): The competition resumes with the top eight chefs expanding their palette in the International Cuisine Challenge, then attending to Gordon Ramsay’s Charity Night with guests from the American Heart Association and the Connecticut Chapter of the Special Olympics, including soap diva Susan Lucci.
- Animal Control (9/8c, Fox): The raucous workplace comedy opens its third season with a breakout at the zoo and a gorilla rescue going viral. Monkey business as usual.
- Fugitive Hunters Mexico (10/9c, A&E): A true-crime docuseries follows a Mexican police unit working with intel from the FBI, DEA and U.S. marshals to track down American criminals who’ve crossed the border to escape U.S. justice.
ON THE STREAM:
- Cunk on Life (streaming on Netflix): Diane Morgan returns as mock-doc filmmaker Philomena Cunk (Cunk on Earth) in a stand-alone comedy special, mining absurdist humor from existentialism and lots of other isms, grilling academics and experts on the meaning of life.
- Small Town Setup (streaming on Hallmark+): Hallmark Channel veteran Ashley Williams hosts a six-part reality series that takes a cue from the channel’s movies. The set-up: Parents play matchmakers for their single big-city adult children, who return home to go on a series of three dates and then decide if they’ve found hometown love—or not.
- Vera (streaming on BritBox): Brenda Blethyn portrays novelist Ann Cleeves’ DCI Vera Stanhope in two feature-length mysteries comprising the 14th and final season. Her first case involves the body of a former inmate discovered by anglers on the banks of the River Tyne.
- Conspirators (streaming on ALLBLK): An eight-episode thriller from the creators of Double Cross introduces “The Gang,” a team of hackers working for a politician’s mayoral campaign when they uncover a conspiracy involving a sinister secret society.
- Isadora Moon (streaming on Max): A whimsical animated series depicts the misadventures of Isadora, a half-vampire, half-fairy sprite.