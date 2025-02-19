Fans can soon defy gravity from the comforts of home. Wicked has its official streaming release date!

The 10-time Oscar-nominated film is still in theaters nationwide, but Peacock announced on Wednesday, February 19 that the film will be available to stream after the 2025 Oscars. Here’s a breakdown of all the details.

When does Wicked come to Peacock?

Peacock has been teasing the streaming debut of Wicked for weeks on its platform and through ads on other TV networks and social media, but the official streaming release date wasn’t until February 19.

Wicked comes to Peacock on Friday, March 21. The streamer will also feature a “Defying Gravity” Collection of bonus content that includes the Wicked Sing-Along Version that came out in theaters on Christmas Day, all of the deleted scenes, and more. The deleted scenes were previously shared by the film on social media, but you can soon watch them all on Peacock. The movie will still be the same length as it is in theaters (2 hours 40 minutes). The deleted scenes and other featurettes will be separate videos you can stream in the “Defy Gravity” Collection.

Here’s a full breakdown of what the collection includes:

Wicked Sing-Along Version

Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey. ​​

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked NBC Special

Wicked cast members Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode,

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reveal their journey into Oz with personal footage from set and a world exclusive scene, alongsidecast members Jonathan Bailey Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum

Making Wicked

Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.

Deleted & Extended Scenes Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda

Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Toss Toss

Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba’s Promise

Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell

Glinda, Madame Morrible and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City

​​​​​​​Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

Palace Monkeys Chase

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.



Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes On Set with Jon M. Chu A Wicked Legacy

As Seen on Screen Podcast Episodes Defying Gravity with Wicked Director Jon M. Chu ​​​​​​​ Opening the Aperture of Wicked with Director of Photography Alice Brooks ASC



For more about Wicked on Peacock, click here.

Universal’s biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation. In 2025, Peacock debuts box-office smash Wicked, along with additional Academy Award-nominated films: Conclave, The Wild Robot, and Nosferatu. For the full film offering on Peacock, click here.

Is Wicked still in theaters?

Yes, Wicked can still be seen in select movie theaters nationwide.

Who is in the Wicked movie cast?

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, and more. Erivo and Grande both received Oscar nominations for their performances.

Wicked Movie Oscar Nominations

The biggest Broadway adaptation of all-time globally, Wicked won the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Chu won for directing at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The film is also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including:

Best Picture – Marc Platt, producer Related Your Ultimate Guide for How to Watch (and Stream) the 2025 Oscars

Actress in a Leading Role – Cynthia Erivo

Actress in a Supporting Role – Ariana Grande

Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

Film Editing – Myron Kerstein

Makeup and Hairstyling – Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sara Nuth

Original Score – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

Production Design – Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Sound – Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

Visual Effects – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

What is Wicked about?

Wicked, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, Wicked stars Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship — before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again.

Wicked, Streaming Premiere, Friday, March 21, Peacock