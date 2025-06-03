Finally, the trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second half of the two-part Wicked film series, is set to be revealed by Universal Pictures.

A teaser for the musical movie’s trailer was revealed on the film’s official social media handles on Tuesday (June 3), showing the main characters and promising the arrival of the long-awaited sequel preview.

It may feel like years since Wicked‘s pop culture domination spree first began because, well, it has been! So if you’re looking for a refresher about everything there is to know about Wicked: For Good, we’re here to help.

When does Wicked: For Good premiere?

The film hits theaters in the U.S. starting on Friday, November 21. As with any high-profile picture like this, the film’s theatrical debut will be preceded by a red carpet world premiere (undoubtedly, giving the films’ leads the opportunity to show off their love of on-theme costuming choices and fingernail designs once again) and a global press tour. So be prepared to hear a lot about Wicked: For Good before it comes out. Plus, Wicked is returning to theaters for one day only on Wednesday, June 4.

When will Wicked: For Good be available to stream?

A release date for Wicked: For Good on streaming has yet to be announced. However, Wicked, which hit theaters on November 22, 2024, was available to stream on Peacock in March 2025. So chances are, the sequel will also hit the NBCUniversal streamer around the same time, in March 2026.

Who stars in Wicked: For Good?

The film features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland a.k.a. Glinda the Good, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. John M. Chu directs.

What is Wicked: For Good about?

Wicked: For Good tells the second half of the story of Wicked, which became a mega-hit stage musical in 2003 that adapted the 1995 novel of the same name. It’s a prequel to the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz and its literary basis, L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The second half of the story centers on Elphaba after she has become known as the Wicked Witch of the West for opposing the Wizard of Oz. Her Shiz University roommate-turned-best friend Glinda, meanwhile, works for the Wizard, and their friendship is fractured when Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, is killed by a house falling on her during a tornado. The story then reveals Elphaba’s side of the familiar events in The Wizard of Oz, revealing there was much more to the iconic story than met the eye.

What happened in Wicked?

Wicked begins with all of Munchkinland celebrating the death of the Wicked Witch before jumping back in time to reveal Elphaba’s backstory, following her arrival at Shiz University and her magical mentorship by Madame Morrible. It then chronicles the developing friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, who are reluctant roommates but become close and travel to the Emerald City together. When Elphaba’s powers are used for ill by the Wizard and Morrible, she flees, leaving Glinda behind.

Wicked: For Good, in theaters, November 21