The 2025 Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 23, through a global livestream hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. The nominations will kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Then, the 97th Annual Academy Awards are set to air live on Sunday, March 2 on ABC and — for the first time ever — live on Hulu. The nominations will also be streamed live on Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow.

Here, find a full breakdown of how and when to watch the 2025 Oscar nominations and award ceremony, including who’s hosting, how to watch on streaming services, and how the wildfires in California impacted this year’s ceremony.

Who is announcing the 2025 Oscar nominations?

Yang and Sennott (pictured above) were announced as this year’s Oscar nominations announcers on Tuesday, January 21. The actors have both had notable years onscreen and have a small degree of separation. Yang is one of Saturday Night Live‘s mainstays, and Sennott starred in the SNL biopic Saturday Night. Yang is also one of the stars of the Wicked movie, and both Wicked and Saturday Night are eligible for nominations.

When do the 2025 Oscar nominations start?

Interested viewers can tune into the global livestream starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 23.

How to Watch the 2025 Oscar Nominations

The global live stream can be watched on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, national broadcast news programs, including ABC’s Good Morning America, and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

The livestream is free to watch, and you don’t need any subscription logins to tune in. Just choose any of the live links above or tune in to Good Morning America or other broadcast news networks. Disney+ and Hulu viewing requires logins.

When are the 2025 Oscars?

The Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised starting at 7/6c.

How to Watch the 2025 Oscars

The Oscars will air live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. You can watch live on ABC.com. Any Hulu subscriber can stream it live on the streaming service, marking the first time the Oscars have ever aired live on Hulu.

It could previously be watched on the Hulu + Live TV service, which is a different subscription than the standard Hulu account. You can still watch the Oscars through Hulu + Live TV if you have an account. Hulu offers 30-day free trials. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial.

The Oscars can also be watched live on YouTube TV, a streaming service that provides broadcast and cable channels. It also offers free trials.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Academy Awards. “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” the comedian said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced on November 15. This marks the first time the former late-night host has ever hosted the Academy Awards, so prepare yourself for laughs.

Are the Oscars still happening after California wildfires?

The ceremony will still take place on March 2 as planned, but some dates for the nominations and other related events were changed in response to the climate emergency in Los Angeles. The nominations were originally supposed to be announced on January 17. The date got pushed to January 19 before being pushed again to January 23. Here are the latest updates:

The Oscars nominations voting period was extended through Friday, January 17, at 5 p.m. PT.

The Oscars nominations announcement was rescheduled for Thursday, January 23, at 5:30 a.m. PT. The live announcement will be a virtual event without in-person media coverage.

The Oscars nominees luncheon, scheduled for Monday, February 10, will not be held this year.

The Scientific and Technical Awards, scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, will be rescheduled to a later date yet to be determined.

The voting period was meant to end on January 12. It was pushed to January 14 before being extended one last time to January 17.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences plans to honor the first responders to the fires during this year’s ceremony. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang issued the following statement on January 13:

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship. Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry. Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts. We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community.”

2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu